New bridleway opens up traffic free link

Andrew Reid cuts the ribbon with Richard Rout, left, Mayor of Bury Peter Thomson and youngsters from Sebert Wood Primary School at the new cycle route Picture SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Suffolk County Council

A new bridleway in Bury St Edmunds linking the south east side of the town with Suffolk Business Park has been officially opened.

Youngsters from Sebert Wood primary School enjoy the new route Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Youngsters from Sebert Wood primary School enjoy the new route Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

It will provide an off-road route for walkers and cyclists, avoiding the busy A14 junction 44.

Construction work started on October 21 and lasted for seven weeks.

Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, Andrew Reid joined West Suffolk district councillor Richard Rout and the Mayor of Bury St Edmunds Peter Thompson in cutting the ribbon.

Children from Sebert Wood Primary School were also in attendance.

The new route will link the south east side of Bury St Edmunds with Suffolk Business Park Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL The new route will link the south east side of Bury St Edmunds with Suffolk Business Park Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

The project cost approximately £150k to construct and has been surfaced using recycled materials from roadworks.

The bridleway will also link through to Sustrans National Cycle Route 13, and provide access into the Moreton Hall estate, Suffolk business parks and the new Rougham Tower Avenue and Sybil Andrews Academy.

The route is a continuation of Rougham Road, providing a route beyond the lorry park running parallel to the A14.

Suffolk Highways worked closely with West Suffolk Council, which identified the route as a possible new sustainable connection in the town, and the landowner.

As part of the improvement works, Suffolk Highways will also be trialling solar powered lighting.

Similar to road studs, the units will mark the route by providing low level illumination to guide users. It is not designed to replace street lighting.

Mr Reid said: "I am delighted we have been able to provide this link and create an attractive route from the Moreton Hall to the south east side of Bury St Edmunds for cyclist and walkers.

"Following our climate emergency declaration, the council is looking into all aspects of how projects like this can help us be more sustainable, from encouraging walking and cycling, to using reclaimed materials and renewable energy.

"This bridleway makes active travel an appealing alternative and I hope local residents and commuters take full advantage of it."

Mr Rout added: "This multi-user path will connect the Moreton Hall area to the town.

"I know people who cycle and walk this route regularly and the only way currently is across the busy A134.

"The new bridleway is much safer and a direct route to the Suffolk Business Park and town centre.

"I also welcome the use of recycling material in the construction of the bridleway and the trialling of the solar power lights. It is important we consider new technology and sustainable materials in our highways works."