New cycling proficiency area opens in Belle Vue Park

PUBLISHED: 09:34 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 27 December 2019

Ella Sandford tries out the new cycling proficiency area in Belle Vue Park, Sudbury Picture: BDC

BDC

The former skatepark at Belle Vue Park in Sudbury has been transformed into a new community space aimed to help children learn to ride bicycles.

The new cycling proficiency area comes as part of Babergh District Council's plans to improve play facilities in the popular park, complete with lanes painted on the ground to aid in learning.

It is hoped the new multi-purpose hard surface space can be used for major town and community events, including the carnival and Party in the Park, while providing an all year-round facility for children to develop their cycling skills.

The development follows the council's £150,000 investment earlier this year to build a new skatepark and multi-use games area, which were developed in collaboration with Sudbury Town Council, community groups and skatepark users.

Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities at Babergh District Council, said: "The creation of this new cycling proficiency area is another exciting step for Belle Vue Park, and forms part of our ongoing investment to improve both play provision at the park, and leisure facilities across the district.

"The former skatepark space is well-used for community activities throughout the year - so by turning it into a multi-purpose hard surface for year-round use, both for major town and community events such as the Carnival and Party in the Park, and to provide youngsters with a space to practice their cycling skills, I'm sure it will be enjoyed for many years to come."

Mr Derek added the works area part of the council's communities, leisure, sport and physical activity strategies and hopes it will see more people in the town become active.

The future of the park's Belle Vue House remains under discussion, with talks on the building's proposed future use expected to resume in the new year having been put on hold by the General Election.

Two community bids have been put forward, with one looking to transform it into a health and wellbeing spa, while another looks to turn it into social housing with the inclusion of a cafe and heritage centre.

A planning application by Babergh District Council to build a hotel and restaurant next to it and to convert the house for private residential use is expected to be submitted early next year.

