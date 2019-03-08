Sunshine and Showers

Kesgrave becomes fifth location for Women on Wheels

PUBLISHED: 16:31 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 11 May 2019

Women on Wheels events have been set across the county PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Archant

The popular cycling event Women on Wheels (WoW) has opened up registration for its new Kesgrave course.

Kesgrave will join Bury St Edmunds, Debenham, Sudbury and Southwold in hosting one of female-only bike rides.

Riders will have a choice of two routes to choose from for the inaugural race with 10 mile and 20 mile options available.

The event has been organised by East Suffolk Council, Fresh Start New Beginnings, Lighthouse Women's Aid, Pedal Power, Plomesgate Cycling Club and Sportsmed East and with Suffolk County Council as a supporting partner.

Those taking part are encouraged to fundraise for two charities; Fresh Start New Beginnings and Lighthouse Women's Aid. The person who raises the most money will win an invitation to the East Suffolk Business and Community Awards on Thursday, October 3.

The prize also includes a three course meal, an overnight stay and breakfast at Milsoms in Kesgrave.

Nicole Rickard, head of communities at East Suffolk Council said: "The WoW events are always popular with women and girls from across the district and help promote cycling in a fun and friendly way.

"We're pleased to add Kesgrave to the list and welcome all those wishing to take part in this new event."

Registration for the event costs £5 for under 16s, £10 for the 10 mile route and £15 for the 20 mile route.

Patsy Johnson-Cisse, fundraising manager at Fresh Start New Beginnings said: "We are thrilled to be part of the first Women on Wheels in Kesgrave, to encourage mums, daughters, aunts, work colleagues and friends together to take part in the event and also raise awareness and donations for both charities really is an exciting event to be part of."

Laura Squirell, fundraising & volunteer manager at Lighthouse Women's Aid said: "Lighthouse is excited to be a charity partner for WoW Kesgrave.

"We're hoping women of all ages will be encouraged to dust off their bikes and come together to enjoy this fantastic event and support two local charities in changing the lives of women and children in our communities."

Suffolk couple's £13k 'disaster' holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

