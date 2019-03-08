Kesgrave becomes fifth location for Women on Wheels

The popular cycling event Women on Wheels (WoW) has opened up registration for its new Kesgrave course.

Kesgrave will join Bury St Edmunds, Debenham, Sudbury and Southwold in hosting one of female-only bike rides.

Riders will have a choice of two routes to choose from for the inaugural race with 10 mile and 20 mile options available.

The event has been organised by East Suffolk Council, Fresh Start New Beginnings, Lighthouse Women's Aid, Pedal Power, Plomesgate Cycling Club and Sportsmed East and with Suffolk County Council as a supporting partner.

Those taking part are encouraged to fundraise for two charities; Fresh Start New Beginnings and Lighthouse Women's Aid. The person who raises the most money will win an invitation to the East Suffolk Business and Community Awards on Thursday, October 3.

The prize also includes a three course meal, an overnight stay and breakfast at Milsoms in Kesgrave.

Nicole Rickard, head of communities at East Suffolk Council said: "The WoW events are always popular with women and girls from across the district and help promote cycling in a fun and friendly way.

"We're pleased to add Kesgrave to the list and welcome all those wishing to take part in this new event."

Registration for the event costs £5 for under 16s, £10 for the 10 mile route and £15 for the 20 mile route.

Patsy Johnson-Cisse, fundraising manager at Fresh Start New Beginnings said: "We are thrilled to be part of the first Women on Wheels in Kesgrave, to encourage mums, daughters, aunts, work colleagues and friends together to take part in the event and also raise awareness and donations for both charities really is an exciting event to be part of."

Laura Squirell, fundraising & volunteer manager at Lighthouse Women's Aid said: "Lighthouse is excited to be a charity partner for WoW Kesgrave.

"We're hoping women of all ages will be encouraged to dust off their bikes and come together to enjoy this fantastic event and support two local charities in changing the lives of women and children in our communities."