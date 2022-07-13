News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Close to one in ten young people in Suffolk not in education or employment

Dolly Carter

Published: 5:55 PM July 13, 2022
New analysis has found almost one in ten disadvantaged young people in Suffolk are not in education, employment or on an apprenticeship. - Credit: PA

Some 8.9% of disadvantaged young people in Suffolk are not in education, employment or on an apprenticeship compared with 2.9% of their non-disadvantaged peers.

The study classified disadvantaged young people as those who have been in care or received free school meals.

The data also revealed that the East of England is the region with the second lowest gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students.

In Suffolk, this gap has been slowly closing over the past five years, decreasing from 8.9% in 2015 to 6% in 2020.

Elise Temple, director of education and skills at Nacro, said: "The disadvantage gap remains stubbornly wide. Despite government promises to level up education and help disadvantaged young people, these statistics show more needs to be done.

"We must introduce a Pupil Premium Plus, giving schools and colleges specific funding for each disadvantaged young person. This is the only way we can truly level the playing field for all pupils and ensure that no young person is left behind."

