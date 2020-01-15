E-edition Read the EADT online edition
How you can see major new film ahead of launch

PUBLISHED: 17:21 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 15 January 2020

Dev Patel in The Personal History of David Copperfield which is being previewed at the Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LIONSGATE/IMDB

Dev Patel in The Personal History of David Copperfield which is being previewed at the Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LIONSGATE/IMDB

A special showing of Armando Ianucci's much-awaited film The Personal History of David Copperfield will be screened in Bury St Edmunds in aid of the town's historic Abbeygate Cinema.

The film, which stars a host of British talent including Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Tilda Swinton and Paul Whitehouse, will be shown at the Abbeygate on Saturday night (January 18) ahead of its official UK launch on January 24 to raise funds for the cinema's 2020 Building Blocks campaign.

This is the second phase of the cinema's expansion, which will see two new auditoria built in the neighbouring former bingo hall. The first phase was a new reception area which is now open.

Large parts of the film were shot in Bury St Edmunds and production company Lionsgate Films has given special permission for the screening to take place.

Tickets are £35 each and are available from the cinema on 01284 754477 or go to the cinema website.

