£2.3m-care-home extension creates new dementia wing and jobs

The exterior of the new extension built onto Fornham House care residence

A new £2.3million dementia-focused wing at a care home near Bury St Edmunds will create up to 15 new jobs.

Healthcare Homes Group has invested £2.3million in the new wing at Fornham House

The extension at Fornham House care residence in Fornham St Martin - which provides residential care for up to 73 people - is nearing completion.

The self-contained wing for up to 17 people living with dementia features ensuite bedrooms, a new lounge area and dining room, with an extensive decked area and internal courtyard.

The project will create a further 10-15 new job roles at the home, which is owned by Healthcare Homes Group and already employs 70 people from the local area.

Project manager for the scheme, David Smith, director of estates and property services of Healthcare Homes Group, said: “The Group is investing in extending Fornham House to create a brand new dementia-focused wing that will offer much-needed additional care services for those living with the condition.

The dementia-focused wing is for up to 17 people living with the condition

“We have been working with our construction partner, Horizon Construction, who take great care in delivering on time and are respectful in the way they work; particularly ensuring minimal disruption to existing residents.”

Fornham House’s home manager, Desiree Jooste, said: “This is a very exciting development for our home and will offer a dementia-specialist service to anyone who may be looking for support for a loved-one.

“In total, we will be able to accommodate up to 88 residents for both residential and dementia-focused care, and will be increasing staff numbers by around 20%, which is all very positive.

The dining area inside the new dementia-specialist wing

“I would like to thank my deputy Clare Pethick who has supported the project management with the wider team, and also to our residents who have been watching the new development with patience and interest over recent months.”

The secure wing will be furnished with comfortable, modern fittings yet will be in keeping with the traditional setting of Fornham House, which sits centrally within its landscaped, walled gardens. The visitor parking is also being extended.

Works are due to be complete in late October.

This news follows the recent addition of a temporary garden visiting ‘pod’, which enables residents to meet family members in a Covid-safe environment. The wooden cabin, named as the ‘Rainbow Room’ by residents, has a screen to separate visitors from residents and an intercom to make communicating easy. The room is also equipped with heating when required, insulation and nurse call buttons.