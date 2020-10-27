B&M set to open in Sudbury – at the cost of existing B&Q store

The Sudbury branch of B&Q is set to become a B&M discount store Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A Suffolk branch of B&Q is set to close ahead of the opening of a new B&M discount store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans to divide the existing B&Q store in Woodhall Business Park into two have been approved by Babergh District Council – with the hardware store set to close as a result.

As part of the plans, B&M will occupy the majority of the building, with a smaller 3,000sq ft unit also set to be made with permission to open as another shop, restaurant or cafe.

MORE: Plans revealed for development at B&Q site

A new building comprising of three 2,500sq ft units on the other side of the car park also have permission to be used as shops, restaurants, cafes or leisure facilities.

The new B&M store is set to bring 40 jobs to the area, which are hoped to help mitigate losses from the existing B&Q.

A closure date for the B&Q store is yet to be confirmed.

A B&Q spokeswoman said: “We are disappointed with the outcome of the planning application and remain committed to having a store in the area.

“As soon as we have further details our colleagues will be the first to know.”