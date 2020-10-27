E-edition Read the EADT online edition
B&M set to open in Sudbury – at the cost of existing B&Q store

PUBLISHED: 17:57 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 27 October 2020

The Sudbury branch of B&Q is set to become a B&M discount store Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Suffolk branch of B&Q is set to close ahead of the opening of a new B&M discount store.

Plans to divide the existing B&Q store in Woodhall Business Park into two have been approved by Babergh District Council – with the hardware store set to close as a result.

As part of the plans, B&M will occupy the majority of the building, with a smaller 3,000sq ft unit also set to be made with permission to open as another shop, restaurant or cafe.

A new building comprising of three 2,500sq ft units on the other side of the car park also have permission to be used as shops, restaurants, cafes or leisure facilities.

The new B&M store is set to bring 40 jobs to the area, which are hoped to help mitigate losses from the existing B&Q.

A closure date for the B&Q store is yet to be confirmed.

A B&Q spokeswoman said: “We are disappointed with the outcome of the planning application and remain committed to having a store in the area.

“As soon as we have further details our colleagues will be the first to know.”

