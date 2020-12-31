Video

Watch trailer for new ITV drama telling story of infamous Essex murders

Mark Addy as DS Stan Jones outside White House Farm Picture: ITV ITV

The true story of one of the most notorious crimes in the UK - when five members of the same family were murdered at an Essex farmhouse - will be told in a new ITV drama.

White House Farm starts on January 8 on ITV Picture: ITV White House Farm starts on January 8 on ITV Picture: ITV

The six-part series will dramatise the massacre at White House Farm in Tolleshunt D'Arcy in August 1985 - which saw 24-year-old Jeremy Bamber kill his adoptive parents, sister and nephews.

Bamber's parents Nevill and June, both 61, were shot, along with his model sister Sheila "Bambi" Caffell, 26, and her six-year-old twins Daniel and Nicholas.

Essex Police initially believed Sheila, who had mental health problems, had murdered her own family before turning the gun on herself.

But Detective Sergeant Stan Jones had doubts over the murder-suicide theory and turned his attention to Bamber, who first called the police to the farm.

Jeremy Bamber and girlfriend Julie Mugford at the funeral of three members of his family a year before he was convicted of their murders Picture: PA Jeremy Bamber and girlfriend Julie Mugford at the funeral of three members of his family a year before he was convicted of their murders Picture: PA

Bamber, now 58, was eventually found guilty of the murders at Chelmsford Crown Court in October 1986 and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

He still maintains his innocence, and his conviction has been the subject of several appeals and reviews by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

In October this year, Bamber launched a fresh bid to clear his name, with his lawyers claiming an unearthed police telephone record could help prove he did not carry out the killings.

Essex Police say there has never been any evidence to suggest he has been wrongly convicted.

Jeremy Bamber arrives at the Court of Appeal in London in 2002 Picture: PA Jeremy Bamber arrives at the Court of Appeal in London in 2002 Picture: PA

Freddie Fox takes on the role of Bamber in the ITV series with Game of Thrones star Mark Addy as DS Stan Jones and Stephen Graham as Detective Chief Inspector Taff Jones.

Cressida Bonas, the former girlfriend of Prince Harry, will star as Sheila Caffell.

Alfie Allen, another Game of Thrones star, also appears, alongside Gemma Whelan, Mark Stanley, Alexa Davies, Cressida Bonas, Amanda Burton and Nicholas Farrell.

The courtroom scenes in the series were actually filmed at Chelmsford Crown Court, with crews based next door to the actual court where Bamber was convicted.

Mark Addy as DS Stan Jones and Stephen Graham as DCI 'Taff' Jones Picture: STUART WOOD/ITV Mark Addy as DS Stan Jones and Stephen Graham as DCI 'Taff' Jones Picture: STUART WOOD/ITV

Director Paul Whittington said: "There is always a public interest in these high profile crimes. But this is a crime with so many aspects to it. There is the nature of the crime itself within a family and a flawed initial police investigation.

"If it were not for members of the extended family and their determination to pursue the truth then it could well have been a different outcome."

White House Farm begins on Wednesday, January 8 at 9pm on ITV.