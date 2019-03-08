Suffolk sprit maker pays homage to Framlingham with new drink

One of the region's premium spirit producers, Derek Jones, has just launched a brand new vin de liqueur, made in Suffolk and inspired by Suffolk.

Derek, who runs DJ Wines (seen at county shows and food festivals throughout the year), unveiled Bigod 1101 at the weekend. Made from a blend of Optima, Ortega and Muller Thurgau grape juices and fortified with brandy to be 16% ABV, Derek describes the drink as being fine and complex, with subtle hints of ripe yellow stone fruits and honey. “The aromas of candied fruit are well marked with peach, quince, plum and apricot. A harmonious aftertaste leaves a fruity note. It is pleasantly sweet and refreshing with a great harmony between grape flavours and brand aromas. This Bigod is the inimitable meeting of roundness and elegance.”

“Bigod 1101 was inspired by products such as Pineau de Charentes, Floc des Gascogne and Macvin from the Jura, to just name a few,” adds Derek. “It is designed to be served chilled or over ice, to drink before a meal, with dessert, or as a social drink with a difference. It can be mixed with a wide range of other drinks and mixers to create interesting cocktails. And it's also excellent with meals, desserts and cheese. Another plus for Bigod 1101 is that it keeps for a while (in the fridge) once the bottle has been opened - unlike Ports - which are more like a wine in that they should be drunk quickly once opened.”

Grapes for the drink are grown in Suffolk and processed at a winery in Monk Soham, a short distance from Framlingham, with the name on the bottle making reference to the Bigod family - occupiers of Framlingham Castle in the 11th century.

After the Norman Conquest in 1066, the name Bigod came to be associated as a name for a Norman, or an excessively religious person. It was given by the French to the Normans because, at every other word, they would swear 'by God'.It became the surname of Roger de Montgomery, one of the followers of William the Conqueror, who was called Roger Bigod.

Serving suggestions including offering it as an aperatif at 5C to 8C, to serve it with fruit at 10C to 12C, or with blue cheese at 15C to 17C.

You'll be able to try the new drink at various events including Hadleigh Show on May 18.