New family-run glamping site gets the go-ahead

Published: 4:00 PM May 29, 2021

A new bell tent glamping site is set to open at Earl Soham this summer - Credit: Getty Images / Ryan McVay

Permission has been granted for a new family-run glamping site to open in the heart of the Suffolk countryside this summer.

Lucy and Ross Savage submitted the application to use land at Yew Tree Farm House, Framlingham Road, Earl Soham, for a six-pod glamping site, along with associated convenience buildings - two wooden shower sheds and three flush toilets and sink sheds - and parking.

There will also be a larger wooden shed used for a communal kitchen, including fridge freezer, electric stove, microwave, kettle, washing machine and two sinks.

East Suffolk Council planning case officer Natalie Webb said: "Outside of the AONB, the council is welcoming of tourist enterprises and activities which can complement the tourism industry established in the 'hotspots' across the plan area.

"The areas outside of the AONB can play a key role in supporting and facilitating the increase of destinations and accommodation."

In a letter to the council, Lucy and Ross Savage said the project was "an incredibly exciting venture for the family".

The camp will occupy a three-acre site currently an extension to residential garden of the grade two-listed farmhouse and will feature six 6m bell tents sleeping two to five people and including Defra EcoDesign log burners.

Each tent will be supplied with a fire pit and barbecue outside. They will be used solely for holiday accommodation between April and October.

The tents will not be connected to any services: drainage, electricity or water and will have minimal lighting, powered by solar panel or battery powered lamps. Each tent will be raised on a wooden platform and will be secured with ground pegs.