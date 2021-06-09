News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran confirms new single to be released 'in a few weeks'

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 9:55 PM June 9, 2021   
Ed Sheeran's gigs in Ipswich next summer are certainly going to be one of the biggest events ever in

Ed Sheeran has teased his new single will be released next month - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Ed Sheeran's first single in four years is expected to be released "in a few weeks", the Suffolk singer said.

The global superstar announced the plans on his Instagram page.

Posting a picture on the social media app, the 30-year-old said: "The moment you realise your first solo single in 4 years is coming out in a few weeks."

The Framlingham musician spoke about the single and upcoming album during an interview at Suffolk's Snape Maltings for Radio One's Big Weekend, adding he had originally hoped to perform it earlier.

"The video is really good," he said.

"It's kind of an amalgamation of all the records – the first single is really different, like really, really different.

"Every time I’ve released a first single from an album I’ve been nervous about it because I’m like, 'Oh, I don’t know how this is going to go,' and I like that feeling.

"I like the idea of putting something out and being like, 'I don’t know how people are going to feel about this'."

Ed also revealed last week he'll be performing a live show at Portman Road in Ipswich, to be streamed around the world on social media platform TikTok.

The virtual concert, which will be streamed from Sheeran's TikTok channel, will be staged at his hometown club on Friday June 25 as part of the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show.


Ed Sheeran
Framlingham News

