Concern for the environment as new electricity pylon lines proposed for Suffolk

Holly Hume

Published: 5:59 PM January 29, 2021   
Four new electricity pylons have been recommended to the north and south of the National Grid substation in Bramford 

Four new electricity pylons have been recommended for the north and south of the National Grid substation in Bramford - Credit: citizenside.com

Suffolk County Council has expressed concern after recommendations that new electricity pylons be built in Suffolk, instead of using offshore solutions with less impact.

The Network Options Assessment (NOA) by the National Grid Electricity System Operator has proposed new high voltage overhead power lines into the National Grid substation in Bullen Lane, Bramford.

The report, published on Wednesday, January 27, has drawn criticism from Suffolk County Council, which questioned why offshore solutions have not been used.

Richard Rout, cabinet member for environment and public protection, called the proposals "deeply disappointing" after so much progress in discussions around offshore coordination.

Richard Rout is the Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment and public protection

Richard Rout is the Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment and public protection - Credit: Suffolk County Council

“I have always said that these large energy projects must not come at any cost to Suffolk’s communities or our unique natural environment, and my position hasn’t changed," he said.

 "We must insist the Suffolk end of the South Coast Link is situated further south, away from Sizewell and avoiding our AONB, as the area and its communities are already under so much pressure from other proposed developments."

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, welcomes the investment new energy projects bring, but shares concerns about the impact on the environment.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks 

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“Over the last year National Grid has shown an increasing commitment to offshore coordinated connections, and these latest recommendations in the new NOA seem to be at odds with that," he said.

"We are deeply concerned and disappointed by these proposals and will be asking National Grid to explain why alternative, less damaging options have not been recommended.”

A National Grid Electricity System Operator spokesman said the NOA gives recommendations on which transmission projects should receive investment during the coming year to ensure that collectively the country can achieve a "secure, sustainable and affordable" energy future.

He said: "It recommends 41 different reinforcement options for the coming year across Great Britain.

"The NOA only evaluates options presented by the Transmission Owners and does not comment on the details of any specific option, such as how it could be planned or delivered.

"The Transmission Owners or other relevant parties are ultimately responsible for what, where and when they invest.”

Out of the 41 reinforcement options, five are proposed for Suffolk.

Suffolk

