Celebrating the achievements of women

PUBLISHED: 10:56 06 March 2020

The achievements of women globally are being celebrated during an all-day event in Bury St Edmunds.

There will be music, workshops, stalls and inspirational women speakers as part of a programme to mark International Women's Day (IWD) on Sunday, March 8.

The event, believed to be the first of its kind in the town, is taking place in Higdon House (UNISON regional office) in Kempson Way and has been organised by Bury St Edmunds Constituency Labour Party (BSE CLP).

Organisers want to bring local women together to network and participate in workshops covering issues related to them such as domestic abuse, children and the courts, menopause in the workplace, climate change and women's voices being heard in higher-level community decision making.

The women running the workshops are from a variety of local organisations such as the Freedom Programme dealing with domestic abuse, Realise Futures focussing on helping people to access education and skills, and have varying experiences of being involved in international work on gender empowerment, HIV, human trafficking and more locally with politics.

Award-winning mother and daughter British design duo Yasmin Choudhury and Amber Choudhury-Kaye, from the new ethical luxury design brand Lovedesh, will showcase their 2020 Fashion For Purpose collection and present a film at the event.

Yasmin, who is an actress and long-term survivor of domestic violence, will be sharing her love of dressing ethically and stylishly without breaking the bank and without hurting those in poverty.

Music will be provided by Pam Johnson from the West Yorkshire-based band the Mocking Birds.

Event organiser Donna Higgins, Bury St Edmunds CLP women's officer, said: "The IWD theme for this year is 'an equal world is an enabled world' and I am proud to be organising this key event for women in Bury.

"It's an opportunity to bring women together in a safe space to discuss and learn about issues of inequality that impact on women on a daily basis, as well as giving them an opportunity to identify solutions to the challenges and barriers that they face."

The event starts at 9.15am with registration and tea and coffee, and finishes at 4.30pm.

There will be refreshments throughout the day and a light vegan hot lunch available.

-To book tickets or for more information email here.

