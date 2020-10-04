New farm shop and cafe given the green light in Suffolk village

A new farm shop and cafe has been given the go ahead to be built next to a children’s centre in Hintlesham.

The new farm shop and café with associated car parking, cycle storage and electrical charging points will be built next to Birch Farm Children's Centre in Hintlesham . Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The new farm shop and café with associated car parking, cycle storage and electrical charging points will be built next to Birch Farm Children's Centre in Hintlesham . Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The new shop and cafe will join the family play centre, indoor swimming pool and gymnastics centre which are already in use at Birch Farm Children’s Centre in Silver Hill.

Plans for the farm shop were submitted to Babergh District Council in the hope of attracting customers in the wake of new shopping requirements due to coronavirus.

Six new part-time jobs will be created at the farm shop – which will be built to the rear of the children’s centre – along with 15 additional car parking spaces.

The farm shop will source and stock local produce to help support nearby businesses.

A click and collect service will also be introduced to help the vulnerable in the community, alongside plans for cycle storage and electrical charging points.

The farm shop will be allowed to operate from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Tom Bryce, the agent acting on behalf of the client, said: “The farm shop will enable people to shop more safely and provide an ‘order and collect’ system for the vulnerable.

“This will provide the nearby village with a much-needed small shop within the community.”

Hintlesham Parish Council objected the plans on the grounds that it is not considered to be a farm shop as it is not producing its own produce. It also said there is already a shop open three mornings a week in the village.

However, the site does also have provision to farm its own produce and is on a farm with an abundance of land, meaning it has the opportunity to produce its own produce if this becomes viable.

The plans have now been approved by Babergh District Council.

Dawn Easter, economic development officer on behalf of Babergh District Council, said: “The farm shop will be a welcome addition to the area providing another outlet for local food and drink producers and supports the rural economy.

“Birch Farm is already a destination for people using its facilities and it is well located on the A1120 and in walking distance of the village centre.

“The addition of electric vehicle charging points is also to be welcomed.”