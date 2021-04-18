Scouting For Girls to headline new festival coming to Ipswich this summer
- Credit: Tom Van Schleven
A new family friendly festival with huge headline acts, overnight camping, a silent disco and a fairground is set to take place in Ipswich this summer.
Beast in the East festival will see headline acts Scouting For Girls, The Feeling, The Hoosiers and Space taking to the stage at Trinity Park on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25.
Also in the line-up on the main stage will be a host of local and upcoming talent, such as Underline the Sky, Gabby Rivers, The Three Busketeers and Funky Voices.
The second stage, called the mini beast stage, will be sponsored and operated by ‘The Radical Lounge’, and will be dedicated to up and coming singers and performers.
Families will be able to camp overnight at the showground, while also enjoying the range of activities available.
There will be a children's entertainment area, a fairground, a silent disco and multiple licenced bars, along with a children's drinks and snacks zone.
Camping is currently half price, and includes motorhome and caravan electric hook ups.
The onsite toilet and shower facilities of the Suffolk Showground will also be available for those camping.
Campers will have additional entertainment on the Friday and Saturday nights as well as a camping breakfast area.
There are three options for those looking to camp; general camping, family camping and motorhome/caravan camping.
At all three you will be able to drive up and park your car next to your tent or caravan, with the family zone, a little further away from the action, designed to be a quieter area.
Day tickets for children start at £7, with an adult weekend ticket costing £55. Camping is priced separately.
For more details visit the Beast in the East website.