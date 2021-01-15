Published: 5:30 AM January 15, 2021

Outgoing Chief Fire Officer Mark Hardingham is the new chair of the National Fire Chiefs' Council. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The search for a new Chief Fire Officer for Suffolk has officially started with the publication of a recruitment advert for the role which has a salary of £129,614pa.

Suffolk's Chief Fire Officer Mark Hardingham takes over as chair of the National Fire Chiefs' Council in April - a key position in advising the government on fire policy.

Mr Hardingham's departure was announced in August when he was appointed to the new role, which is expected to have a high profile as the fire service nationally comes to terms with lessons from the Grenfell Fire inquiry.

The county council has produced a brochure for candidates applying for the role - as well as being chief fire officer the appointment is also for a executive director for the council who has responsibility for its trading standards department.

Applications for the role close on February 8 and there will then be a selection procedure before a new appointment is made in the spring.







