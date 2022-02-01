New fruit trees provide green shoots in climate change fight

Members of Transition Woodbridge have been planting trees in Admirals Walk. L-R Deborah Pratt with her dog Mollie, Jane Healy,Peter James, Gerry Curren ,Tony Newman and Jackie Swann. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Residents need no longer head to the supermarket for their fruit thanks to a tree planting project which aims to provide fresh fruit for local people.

Community group Transition Woodbridge, which aims to tackle the effects of climate change, has so far planted 70 fruit trees across Woodbridge and Melton to provide a source of food for the future that would be resistant to the effects of a warming planet.

The latest planting ceremony was held in Admirals Walk, Woodbridge, today, where an apple tree was planted.

Jean Healey, a secretary of Transition Woodbridge, said the trees are attached to stakes to prevent the trees being damaged by footballs and the fruit being eaten by deer or rabbits.

A watering rota has also been created to ensure that the trees receive the hydration that they need.

She added: “People can pick the apples. They are quite big trees and eventually they will have quite a big yield. They will last many years and they will be there for the community so they can make jam, or chutney, or squash.”

Other locations where trees have been planted include Peterhouse Crescent in Woodbridge, the Riverside at Melton and Hall Farm Road at Melton.

Varieties of tree include Lady Henniker and Norfolk Russet and the group selects species that are the most resistant to drought to ensure they can survive in the long term.

Mrs Healey added: “Transition Woodbridge is actively involved in tackling the effects of climate change. There has been a decline in community sources of food and as the climate warms, we are going to need trees that are well established.

Members of Transition Woodbridge have been planting trees in Admirals Walk. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

“We need to do something serious in this decade if we are going to tackle the climate crisis.”

Those attending the tree planting included representatives of the Transition group, Deb Pratt, Jackie Swann and Peter James.

They were joined by Gerry Curran, from insurance firm Aviva, which provides volunteers to help community groups.

To find out more about Transition Woodbridge, visit www.transitionwoodbridge.org.uk