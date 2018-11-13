Partly Cloudy

New games area opened after villagers’ fundraising drive

13 November, 2018 - 10:53
Councillors Susan Glossop and Cllr Beccy Hopfensperger open the new multi use games area at Risby Village Hall Picture: SUZANNE ABBOTT

Councillors Susan Glossop and Cllr Beccy Hopfensperger open the new multi use games area at Risby Village Hall Picture: SUZANNE ABBOTT

Archant

A community sports area has been officially opened in a village near Bury St Edmunds after a successful fundraising campaign by residents.

The new £56,000 Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) in Risby, which can be used by adults and children, offers somewhere for villagers to play tennis, netball, basketball, hockey, football and cricket.

Villagers have been fundraising for a number of years and have raised more than £11,000 towards the project.

The majority of other funding came from developer contributions secured as part of the planning permission for nearby housing.

Councillors Susan Glossop and Beccy Hopfensperger also each gave £500 from their locality budgets to aid the project’s completion.

Darren Matthews, chairman of Risby Village Hall Charity Trust, said: “It is fantastic achievement and we are very grateful for all of the support from the various funders, including those who coordinate our fundraising events, our local borough and county councillors, and the funds from the new housing.

“We are a growing village, we have a lot of young people moving into Risby and the surrounding area, and I am sure that this games area will be well used.”

Mrs Glossop, who represents the village on the borough council, said: “This is a fabulous facility that will enable people, of all ages, to get out, get active and healthy, meet new people and socialise with friends.

“I am proud to be able to support it but of course this is really about the brilliant efforts of all those who have been fundraising towards this and my congratulations to all involved.”

Mrs Hopfensperger, county councillor for the area, said: “I’m delighted that all of the hard work of those involved in this has paid off and the village has this excellent new MUGA which will be used not just by Risby, but also residents from the surrounding area.

“This will help bring people of all ages together to enjoy a host of sports activities all of which has a positive impact on their health and social wellbeing.”

Bookings for the new games area can be made through the Risby Village Hall Charity Trust. Visit www.risbyvillagehall.co.uk

