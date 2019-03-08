New Intercity train on show at Ipswich and Manningtree stations

One of the new Stadler Intercity trains on a test run at Ipswich station. The first train could enter service in September. Picture; JOHN DAY Archant

Greater Anglia has stepped up testing its new Intercity trains on the main line between East Anglia and London with special runs taking place over the weekend.

An Intercity train at Manningtree station. Picture: JOHN DAY An Intercity train at Manningtree station. Picture: JOHN DAY

There were several runs from Norwich's Crown Point depot, where the trains are stored and maintained, and Colchester to test their operation and train drivers and other staff.

The 12-carriage trains are due to be introduced on the main line from this autumn, with the first of the 10 trains expected to enter service within the next few weeks.

These pictures of the train at Ipswich and Manningtree were taken by John Day from the Ipswich Transport Society who has been following their progress.

The first of the new regional trains entered service on the routes from Norwich to Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth last week and has already been welcomed by passengers who have travelled in it on these lines.

The new Intercity trains are longer than Greater Anglia's existing trains and have many more seats - which the company believes should reduce overcrowding on peak services.