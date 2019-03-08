Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New Intercity train on show at Ipswich and Manningtree stations

PUBLISHED: 12:16 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 04 August 2019

One of the new Stadler Intercity trains on a test run at Ipswich station. The first train could enter service in September. Picture; JOHN DAY

One of the new Stadler Intercity trains on a test run at Ipswich station. The first train could enter service in September. Picture; JOHN DAY

Archant

Greater Anglia has stepped up testing its new Intercity trains on the main line between East Anglia and London with special runs taking place over the weekend.

An Intercity train at Manningtree station. Picture: JOHN DAYAn Intercity train at Manningtree station. Picture: JOHN DAY

There were several runs from Norwich's Crown Point depot, where the trains are stored and maintained, and Colchester to test their operation and train drivers and other staff.

You may also want to watch:

The 12-carriage trains are due to be introduced on the main line from this autumn, with the first of the 10 trains expected to enter service within the next few weeks.

These pictures of the train at Ipswich and Manningtree were taken by John Day from the Ipswich Transport Society who has been following their progress.

The first of the new regional trains entered service on the routes from Norwich to Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth last week and has already been welcomed by passengers who have travelled in it on these lines.

The new Intercity trains are longer than Greater Anglia's existing trains and have many more seats - which the company believes should reduce overcrowding on peak services.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New Intercity train on show at Ipswich and Manningtree stations

One of the new Stadler Intercity trains on a test run at Ipswich station. The first train could enter service in September. Picture; JOHN DAY

‘Keep dogs and children away’: more than 1,000 dead fish rotting in river

1,000 dead fish are being left to rot away in the Kessingland sluice. Photo: Jean Difford

‘He’s frustrated too... but the fans deserve to be kept in the loop’ - Lambert wants Evans to address Ipswich support

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at Burton, with Paul Lambert (inset). Picture: PAGEPIX

Watch: #Gameday – all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town’s win at Burton

Ipswich Town fans have their say pre and post-game in the first #Gameday video of the season

Would your high street benefit from free wifi?

Front row from left: Sonia Lambert, Victoria Perkins, Guy Downes and Simon Garret. Back row from left: Eileen Coe, Nick Khan, Wil Gibson and Phillip Collins.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists