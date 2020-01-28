E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Chaos as broken down train leaves passengers stuck for FOUR HOURS

PUBLISHED: 14:03 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 28 January 2020

One of the new Stadler intercity trains operated by Greater Anglia has broken down, with passengers stuck for more than four hours Picture: JOHN DAY

One of the new Stadler intercity trains operated by Greater Anglia has broken down, with passengers stuck for more than four hours Picture: JOHN DAY

Archant

Angry passengers have been stuck in limbo for more than four hours after a new Greater Anglia train heading to London broke down.

The 7.40am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service (8.20am Ipswich) came to a halt at Forest Gate shortly after 9am due to suspected brake faults.

The train is one of the two new intercities built by Stadler, which are currently being rolled out on the line.

Passenger Wayne Nunn, 56, said: "It is an absolute nightmare - and how ironic is it that this is one of their new trains?

"I've missed two appointments because of this and they haven't offered us anything.

"The cafe was open but now they've run out of hot drinks. The toilets were out of service at one point too."

Mr Nunn, a sales manager, added the rail operator has not made their rescue strategy clear to passengers who are becoming increasingly disgruntled.

He said: "They've pulled up another train alongside us to take us back to Ilford and said we would have to walk over planks to get across - but then turned around and said they haven't made a risk assessment.

"Now it looks like we'll have to climb up and down ladders to get onto the new train."

The breakdown has led to further disruption throughout the day, with seven services between East Anglia and the capital currently cancelled.

Greater Anglia has been approached for comment but has been unable to confirm when disruption is expected to end.

Most Read

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Most Read

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry driver accused of trying to pervert course of justice after fatal crash

Dan-constantin Caraza appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The great divide - how the public feel about the Ipswich northern bypass

Protesters opposed to the Ipswich northern bypass made their voices heard in consultation. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Chaos as broken down train leaves passengers stuck for FOUR HOURS

One of the new Stadler intercity trains operated by Greater Anglia has broken down, with passengers stuck for more than four hours Picture: JOHN DAY

Popular seaside fish restaurant to close after nearly 30 years

The Regatta restaurant is set to close after 30 years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24