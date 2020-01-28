Chaos as broken down train leaves passengers stuck for FOUR HOURS

One of the new Stadler intercity trains operated by Greater Anglia has broken down, with passengers stuck for more than four hours Picture: JOHN DAY Archant

Angry passengers have been stuck in limbo for more than four hours after a new Greater Anglia train heading to London broke down.

Police have arrived a while ago now. Train has pulled alongside pic.twitter.com/CiKuQIKln4 — dix (@rickdeeks) January 28, 2020

The 7.40am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service (8.20am Ipswich) came to a halt at Forest Gate shortly after 9am due to suspected brake faults.

The train is one of the two new intercities built by Stadler, which are currently being rolled out on the line.

Passenger Wayne Nunn, 56, said: "It is an absolute nightmare - and how ironic is it that this is one of their new trains?

"I've missed two appointments because of this and they haven't offered us anything.

"The cafe was open but now they've run out of hot drinks. The toilets were out of service at one point too."

Mr Nunn, a sales manager, added the rail operator has not made their rescue strategy clear to passengers who are becoming increasingly disgruntled.

He said: "They've pulled up another train alongside us to take us back to Ilford and said we would have to walk over planks to get across - but then turned around and said they haven't made a risk assessment.

"Now it looks like we'll have to climb up and down ladders to get onto the new train."

The breakdown has led to further disruption throughout the day, with seven services between East Anglia and the capital currently cancelled.

Greater Anglia has been approached for comment but has been unable to confirm when disruption is expected to end.