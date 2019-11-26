E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New trains arrive on Ipswich to Cambridge line after overcrowding complaints to Greater Anglia

PUBLISHED: 11:29 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 26 November 2019

The first new Stadler train from Ipswich on arrival at Cambridge station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Passengers using one of the most crowded rail routes in the region have received a boost with the introduction of the first new four-car train on the route.

The new train makes its first stop at Bury St Edmunds on a trip from Ipswich to Cambridge. Picture: GREATER ANGLIAThe new train makes its first stop at Bury St Edmunds on a trip from Ipswich to Cambridge. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

For months there have been complaints about cancellations and overcrowding on the line between Ipswich and Cambridge - with passengers often finding single-carriage trains being put on services that are already very busy.

But now the first four-car Stadler train has been put into service on the route - and Greater Anglia has promised more will be coming into service over the next few weeks.

The single-car trains are being taken out of service at the end of this week and returned to the leasing company that owns them. They are destined for new lives in Wales and Scotland.

The first new train was operating on the line on Tuesday, giving more space for workers and students heading to colleges on the route.

The new trains have more seats, plug and USB sockets, free fast wifi, air conditioning, better passenger information screens and improved accessibility features.

They are powered by diesel and electricity, and are much greener than the existing diesel trains, with lower emissions, and modern brakes which release less brake dust into the environment.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: "The Ipswich to Cambridge route is our busiest regional route.

"We were really keen to introduce longer trains on the route as soon as we could to improve our customers' journeys.

"We are now offering intercity quality on a regional service - ideal for people travelling to work, school, university and for leisure."

Earlier this month the problems on the cross-country services prompted Mid Suffolk Green councillor Sarah Mansel to warn that so many passengers had become fed up with trains not turning up or being overcrowded that they had turned to cars - and it would be difficult to attract them back to the rail services.

Greater Anglia denied that this was because trains had been returned to leasing companies before the new trains had been accepted for use.

The company has now accepted 13 of the 38 trains it has ordered for its rural routes from Stadler - and more are coming into service after completing exhaustive tests every week.

The East Suffolk Line from Ipswich to Lowestoft is expected to be the next to get new trains - they started operating on the Felixstowe branch last week.

