New Intercity train on first daylight runs from East Anglia to London

Greater Anglia's first new Intercity train has run its first daylight testing runs on the main line between the region and London.

The 12-carriage train is being tested at high and low speed on the line between Norwich and Liverpool Street to test its systems and ensure they are compatible with the track and signalling.

A total of 10 Intercity train sets are being built for Greater Anglia by Swiss company Stadler - and they should be ready to start entering service on the route later this year.

The whole fleet should be operational and replace existing Intercity trains by the start of next year.

The first of the company's new regional trains - which are a similar design but are shorter and have a diesel generator in the middle - are expected to enter service on some routes in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire by the end of next month and to be operating across the region during the autumn.