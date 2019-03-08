Sunshine and Showers

New Intercity train on first daylight runs from East Anglia to London

PUBLISHED: 17:24 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 19 July 2019

Greater Anglia's new Intercity train testing on the main line at Colchester, Picture: NICK STRUGNELL/GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia's new Intercity train testing on the main line at Colchester, Picture: NICK STRUGNELL/GREATER ANGLIA

nickstrugnell.com TEL:447966805565

Greater Anglia's first new Intercity train has run its first daylight testing runs on the main line between the region and London.

The 12-carriage train is being tested at high and low speed on the line between Norwich and Liverpool Street to test its systems and ensure they are compatible with the track and signalling.

You may also want to watch:

A total of 10 Intercity train sets are being built for Greater Anglia by Swiss company Stadler - and they should be ready to start entering service on the route later this year.

The whole fleet should be operational and replace existing Intercity trains by the start of next year.

The first of the company's new regional trains - which are a similar design but are shorter and have a diesel generator in the middle - are expected to enter service on some routes in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire by the end of next month and to be operating across the region during the autumn.

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Public warned not to approach prison absconder

Darren Weinling is said to have absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. He has links to Ipswich and London Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Matchday Live: Blues backed by more than 2,000 fans as Town’s pre-season steps up at Colchester

Ipswich Town take on Colchester United this evening. Picture: ROSS HALLS

New tunes from Ed Sheeran top UK charts

Ed Sheeran's new album and single have topped the UK charts Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES

Picks from the Paddock: All the weekend’s racing tips

Tiggy Wiggy went on to big things after winning the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury back in 2014. Ventura Rebel looks the one to back in 2019. Picture: PA SPORT

Challenges faced by adult social care are ‘unprecedented but not insurmountable’, says council

Suffolk County Council is near the bottom of the league for social care spending. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
