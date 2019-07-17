Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'It would be like living inside a power plant' - Villagers launch group against solar farm

17 July, 2019 - 05:30
Say No to Sunnica signs up in Freckenham Picture: STEVE WILSON

Say No to Sunnica signs up in Freckenham Picture: STEVE WILSON

Archant

Villagers opposing plans to build the UK's biggest solar farm on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border have launched a campaign group to fight the "intrusive" development.

A map of the proposed solar farm Picture: SAY NO TO SUNNICAA map of the proposed solar farm Picture: SAY NO TO SUNNICA

The proposed Sunnica Energy Farm would be based at three sites close to the villages of Worlington, Freckenham, Chippenham and Snailwell and cover 2,600 acres of farmland.

The farm would have the potential to deliver up to up to 500MW of renewable energy - enough to power approximately 100,000 homes.

MORE: Could the biggest solar farm in the country be coming to west Suffolk?

But now the Say No to Sunnica action group has been formed by concerned villagers who are worried about the size of the project and the negative impact on wildlife, archaeology and the landscape.

Steve Wilson, from Say No to Sunnica, said: "Firstly, it's important to say that we are not against solar, but we are against the sheer scale of this scheme.

Toggam Solar Farm in Lakenheath. Plans for a new project in west Suffolk and Cambridgeshire have been met with opposition from some villagers Picture: ARCHANTToggam Solar Farm in Lakenheath. Plans for a new project in west Suffolk and Cambridgeshire have been met with opposition from some villagers Picture: ARCHANT

"It would cover an area more than twice the size of RAF Mildenhall and would swamp the entire area. The size is unbelievable and it's completely out of scale and intrusive.

"On top of that, you've got the loss of the agricultural land and food production, the loss of footpaths and byways during construction and the impact on wildlife and archaeology.

You may also want to watch:

"We're not Nimbys, but we are against losing our entire backyard.

"It would be like living inside a power plant."

MORE: Lakenheath solar farm makes £308k for local services in year one

Sunnica has invited the public to take part in a series of eight non-statutory public consultation events on its proposals, with the final one taking place in Isleham on Friday.

The company said the project is at an early stage and all views will be considered ahead of a further consultation later in the year.

A spokesman for Sunnica said: "We are consulting at an early stage in scheme development because we want to gain valuable feedback which will help us prepare the design of our plans.

"We encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation and share their views.

"Following the consultation, we will consider all views we receive, continue our technical assessments, and prepare our scheme design.

"We will present more information on this at a further, statutory, consultation later in the year."

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man stabbed in Haverhill assault

Suffolk police has confirmed a man was stabbed in Balmoral Drive, Haverhill on Tuesday afternoon, July 16 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Ipswich is on the up’ - New Superdry store bringing more shoppers to town

The new Superdry store in Ipswich has had an instant impact on the town. Photo: ARCHANT

Could electric bikes ease rush hour congestion in Ipswich?

Arriving at the office on a Batribike electric cycle. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘It would be like living inside a power plant’ – Villagers launch group against solar farm

Say No to Sunnica signs up in Freckenham Picture: STEVE WILSON

‘This must not be just words’ - fresh bid to fight climate change in West Suffolk launched

The Government is not cutting carbon emissions as quickly as it needs to, according to the latest progress report from the Committee on Climate Change. A new task force has been proposed in west Suffolk Picture: John Giles/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists