New headteacher appointed at Suffolk village school

Vicky Doherty, new headteacher at Kedington Primary Academy with pupils Picture: GOODERHAM PR Archant

The new headteacher of a primary school near Haverhill has spoken of her excitement after officially taking up the role.

Vicky Doherty will lead Kedington Primary School after moving from Wetheringsett Primary School, near Stowmarket, where she was also headteacher.

Mrs Doherty, who has worked in education since 2002, said: “I wanted to remain at a village school that played a big part in the local community as I think that is what makes schools so special.

“I am delighted to be the new headteacher at Kedington Primary Academy. It has a strong reputation which I am keen to develop.

“I am also looking forward to forging close links with the children and their families.”

Mrs Doherty was also previously deputy head at Chilton Community Primary School in Stowmarket and assistant headteacher at Guildhall Feoffment Primary School in Bury St Edmunds.

“It has been a fantastic start at Kedington Primary Academy – I have been hugely impressed with everything,” she added.

“The children have been wonderful, the staff are great and committed and the governors and parents have been so welcoming.”

Darren Woodward, director of primary education at Unity Schools Partnership, of which Kedington is a member, said: “We are delighted to have appointed Vicky Doherty to become headteacher at Kedington.

“She has substantial experience as a senior leader and we are confident that the school will continue to flourish under her leadership.”