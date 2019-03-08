E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New head takes over at Haverhill school

PUBLISHED: 05:30 20 September 2019

Headteacher Toni Kittle has taken over at Westfield Primary Academy in Haverhill Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Headteacher Toni Kittle has begun a new role at Westfield Primary Academy.

She has joined after a successful five years at Pot Kiln Primary School in Sudbury, where she led them from 'Requires Improvement' from Ofsted to its current 'Good' rating.

She has taken over from David Maguire, who was interim head for the last year.

Mrs Kittle said: "The time was right for me to have a fresh challenge and I am delighted to be the new headteacher of Westfield Primary Academy.

"It is a school with huge potential, great facilities and I know that it is ready for the next stage of its educational journey.

"It is essential that every child achieves their personal best and we are committed to removing the glass ceiling for all our young people.

"I am also keen to foster positive relationships with our families as we work together to secure fantastic outcomes.

"I believe that a primary school should be hugely child-centred, where every child matters and every child's needs are different, and I look forward to implementing this vision at Westfield."

Changes she has already introduced include a bigger emphasis on staff development and the school's vision and values and a new rewards system around pupil behaviour, punctuality and attendance.

Pupils have also been an integral part of a school rebrand which now includes the 'Westfield Promise' and school mascot 'Webster the Westfield Wolf'.

Mrs Kittle said she was also excited about being part of the Unity Schools Partnership, of which Westfield is a member.

She explained: "I have worked with the trust in the past. I share its vision of collaborative working, while retaining independence for all schools, and I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.

"I am looking forward to working in partnership with staff, families and the community around Westfield to ensure it can be the best school possible."

