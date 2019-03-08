Partly Cloudy

Could you give Freddo the frightened cat a quiet new home?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 21 May 2019

Could you give Freddo the cat a quiet new home? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Could you give Freddo the cat a quiet new home? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Contributed

Freddo the frightened cat needs a quiet new forever home. Could you be his new owner?

Freddo is currently living upstairs and needs a quiet new home Picture: CONTRIBUTEDFreddo is currently living upstairs and needs a quiet new home Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The five-year-old ginger cat comes from a loving home in the Woodbridge area, but has not coped well with the arrival of his owners' child, who is now two. He now lives upstairs and is too scared to go downstairs.

Cat lover Georgie has been asked to help find a new home for Freddo, who she described as a "beautiful boy".

She said: "He is very sweet-natured, and will blossom further if given the time and space to do so. He needs to be in a house with no very young children or other animals, and somewhere with a safe garden."

Freddo needs a quiet new home with no children - can you help? Picture: CONTRIBUTEDFreddo needs a quiet new home with no children - can you help? Picture: CONTRIBUTED

He has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is free of worms and fleas.

Georgie said Freddo was a confident kitten, but became increasingly nervous after his owners had a baby. "He wasn't too bad whilst she was in a cot, but as she started running around, he became more and more frightened.

"He's a gentle soul and will make someone a very loving pet, just not with very young children. The owners are devastated at having to rehome him, but he is no longer happy there and they recognise this."

If you can offer Freddo the home he needs, call Georgie on 07768 760272.

