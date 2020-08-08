28 new homes to be built in village with ‘housing deficit’

A developer has been given the go-ahead to build a complex of 28 new homes in Mendlesham which promise to reflect the ‘Suffolk vernacular’.

Phil Cobbold Planning Ltd submitted an application to Mid Suffolk District Council on behalf of Messrs Lummis seeking permission to build 28 homes on land off Old Station Road and Glebe Way in 2018.

The developer said the homes, of which nine would be affordable, would “reflect the Suffolk vernacular” in terms of design and use of materials.

The planning statement submitted with the proposals said: “The development will provide a wide range of family homes, including affordable homes, in an area where there is a current deficit in deliverable housing.

“The proposed development would provide economic, social and environmental benefits and there would not be any impacts arising from the development which would significantly or demonstrably outweigh those benefits.”

However, the submission of the plans prompted a number of residents to voice concerns over the impact the development would have on traffic and infrastructure.

One objector said the nearby Mendlesham Primary School is “already full” and noted how Mendlesham Health Centre already takes in patients from surrounding villages.

Another resident also raised fears that the construction of 28 new homes would bring “at least 50 extra cars using Station Road”, with many of the roads in and out of the village being “totally unsuited” to high volumes of traffic.

Mendlesham Parish Council also wrote to Mid Suffolk outlining their concerns.

Sharon Jones, clerk to the parish council, said: “We now have a compound, unacceptable traffic situation which is materially detrimental to our residents’ wellbeing, the medieval centre of the village and many listed buildings.

“The argument of the impact of a further 28 dwellings and the likely possibility of further developments on this site being inconsequential are inaccurate.

“Mendlesham is experiencing a growth of traffic from neighbouring villages, such as Bacton.”

Despite the fears, a highways statement submitted alongside the application found the increase in traffic in Mendlesham “would not be significant”, citing how the highways network has sufficient capacity.

Mid Suffolk planners have now approved the application, subject to conditions.

