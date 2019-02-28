Green light for next stage of major Bury housing development

The next phase of Bloor Homes' houses have received planning permission Picture: ANDREW HENDRY/BLOOR HOMES Archant

Planning permission has been granted for the next stage of a major new housing development in Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bloor Homes has secured approval to build 198 homes at land off Tut Hill – around three miles north west of Bury’s town centre.

The homes will form the second phase of Bloor Homes’ Marham Park development, which is part of a wider scheme to comprise up to 1,070 homes from four developers, a local centre, retail and health facilities and green open space.

Of the 198 new homes, 124 will be sold privately on the open market, while 74 will be provided as affordable housing.

Construction will start in March.

MORE: Mayor tours new Marham Park housing development

Terry Tedder, regional managing director of Bloor Homes Eastern, said: “We are naturally pleased to have secured planning permission for the second phase of our Marham Park development, which will enable us to deliver additional new homes to meet the area’s housing needs.

“There will be a range of two, three and four-bedroom houses for sale, catering for a wide spectrum of purchasers, from first-time buyers to downsizers and growing families. “The homes in phase two have been carefully designed to blend in with the homes in phase one and to reflect the character of the wider area.

“We are pleased that planning officers have recognised the benefits of the development, and we look forward to starting construction work on the first homes in March.”