Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Bid to thwart pair of new houses in Suffolk village looks set to fail

22 April, 2019 - 15:39
New homes could be built in Mendlesham Road, Cotton, near Stowmarket. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

New homes could be built in Mendlesham Road, Cotton, near Stowmarket. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

An attempt to stop two new homes being built on a small patch of land in a Suffolk village looks set to fail - after planners recommended that the houses be given the go-ahead.

Smaller housing developments would not normally be put forward to planning committees, which tend to decide on larger and more significant applications.

But the vision to build two detached houses with garages in Mendlesham Road, Cotton, near Stowmarket, will be discussed by Mid Suffolk district councillors on Wednesday, April 24 at the request of Mendlesham ward councillor Andrew Stringer.

He has claimed the four-bedroom homes would be built in an “unsustainable location” and said the houses “constitute a huge massing and bulk in this rural location”.

Cotton Parish Council has also opposed the plans, with clerk Rod Caird saying: “The proposed structures are larger and taller than neighbouring properties, and as such will be out of keeping with the immediate area.

“The buildings will occupy an unreasonably large proportion of the plot.

“It would be logical to project that two houses of that scale will bring with them up to eight motor vehicles which will add to local congestion, create access hazards to the road and force visitors and delivery vehicles to park in an unsafe manner on the road.”

However planning officers have recommended that the new homes be given full planning permission, saying in a report ahead of the meeting: “The proposed dwellings would serve and support the local economic and social infrastructure of Cotton and Bacton.

“The design, form, scale, density and layout are considered appropriate to the location and will not harm the character or appearance of the surrounding area.

“In addition, the proposal would not cause significant harm to residential amenity.”

They also said the new homes were “not considered to have a detrimental impact on highway safety or significantly increase the amount of traffic on the road”.

Mr Stringer is currently seeking re-election for the Mendlesham ward for the Green Party in May 4's Mid Suffolk District Council elections.

His only opponent for the seat is Conservative Elaine Bryce.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘If you’re just ‘nearly there’ then you are better off being a mile away’ – Lambert previews Easter Monday clash with Swansea

Will Keane could return to the starting line-up having made his injury comeback as a second half sub at Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Fuller Flavour: Is Lambert really the right man for Town? Here’s what I think...

Flynn Downes leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘If you’re just ‘nearly there’ then you are better off being a mile away’ – Lambert previews Easter Monday clash with Swansea

Will Keane could return to the starting line-up having made his injury comeback as a second half sub at Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Fuller Flavour: Is Lambert really the right man for Town? Here’s what I think...

Flynn Downes leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk and Essex set for another bank holiday scorcher

Suffolk and Essex could reach up to 24C on bank holiday Monday, WeatherQuest forecasters say. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three grandsons in one go - at least the gingerbread men died smiling

George and Wil's gingerbread men - possibly the victims of a terrible, terrible crime. Picture: LJM

Bury bakery celebrates 150th anniversary

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill handing out awards at Crawford's CE Primary School in Haughley. Pictures: KIERON PALMER

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Busy road closed near Stonham Aspal after motorcycle crash

A section of the A1120 between Stonham Aspal and Pettaugh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists