Bid to thwart pair of new houses in Suffolk village looks set to fail

New homes could be built in Mendlesham Road, Cotton, near Stowmarket. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

An attempt to stop two new homes being built on a small patch of land in a Suffolk village looks set to fail - after planners recommended that the houses be given the go-ahead.

Smaller housing developments would not normally be put forward to planning committees, which tend to decide on larger and more significant applications.

But the vision to build two detached houses with garages in Mendlesham Road, Cotton, near Stowmarket, will be discussed by Mid Suffolk district councillors on Wednesday, April 24 at the request of Mendlesham ward councillor Andrew Stringer.

He has claimed the four-bedroom homes would be built in an “unsustainable location” and said the houses “constitute a huge massing and bulk in this rural location”.

Cotton Parish Council has also opposed the plans, with clerk Rod Caird saying: “The proposed structures are larger and taller than neighbouring properties, and as such will be out of keeping with the immediate area.

“The buildings will occupy an unreasonably large proportion of the plot.

“It would be logical to project that two houses of that scale will bring with them up to eight motor vehicles which will add to local congestion, create access hazards to the road and force visitors and delivery vehicles to park in an unsafe manner on the road.”

However planning officers have recommended that the new homes be given full planning permission, saying in a report ahead of the meeting: “The proposed dwellings would serve and support the local economic and social infrastructure of Cotton and Bacton.

“The design, form, scale, density and layout are considered appropriate to the location and will not harm the character or appearance of the surrounding area.

“In addition, the proposal would not cause significant harm to residential amenity.”

They also said the new homes were “not considered to have a detrimental impact on highway safety or significantly increase the amount of traffic on the road”.

Mr Stringer is currently seeking re-election for the Mendlesham ward for the Green Party in May 4's Mid Suffolk District Council elections.

His only opponent for the seat is Conservative Elaine Bryce.