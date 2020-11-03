Former pig sty to be demolished to make way for homes

The new homes are set to be built in Gislingham Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

Plans have been lodged for a small housing development to be built in Gislingham.

Keith Day Architects has submitted proposals on behalf of the landowners Mr and Mrs Dent seeking permission to build five homes on land at Lodge Farm, in Back Street.

An existing barn at the site once used to house pigs would be demolished to make way for the homes.

In support of the application, the developer said the new builds would contribute to Mid Suffolk District Council’s housing stock and enhance the “local character” of the area.

Planning documents submitted with the proposals said: “The applicant wishes to enhance an existing planning approval and improve the re-development of an existing asset.

“This application goes a long way to complete the full redevelopment of the entire site. The latest proposals will enhance these existing assets and the local character.”

