Turkish delight and blood orange among flavours on offer at new ice cream parlour

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:01 PM July 22, 2021   
Ugur Vata owner of the Galley in Woodbridge has just opened a new ice cream parlour on Market Hill

One new Woodbridge business has been making the most of the scorching summer temperatures in the past few weeks with its new ice cream offering. 

The Galley Creamery is being run by a well known Woodbridge name:  Ugur Vata, who also runs The Galley restaurant, which is also based on Market Hill. 

 "I am delighted with the whole thing," said Mr Vata. 

"It will be great for Woodbridge."

Ugur Vata owner of the Galley in Woodbridge has just opened a new ice cream parlour on Market Hill

Mr Vata took over the old shop earlier this year after initially looking for storage space for some extra tables and chairs. 

"This shop has been closed down since the last lockdown, and I approached the landlord to see if I could rent it," said Mr Vata. 

When his plans to use it for storage were turned down Mr Vata decided to rent it out anyway and start a new business. 

Ugur Vata owner of the Galley in Woodbridge has just opened a new ice cream parlour on Market Hill

"Well I said I will do something else then; an ice cream parlour and that's how it started," said Mr Vata. 

The new business has taken a lot of investment but fortunately Mr Vata has family in Turkey that build some of the machines he needed for the ice cream business. 

Now he makes a range of flavours each day to be sold in the shop. 

"We are making our own ice cream and sorbets," said Mr Vata. 

"We have also started making milkshakes."

Customers Denise Talbot and Janice Gemwood enjoying an ice cream. Ugur Vata owner of the Galley in W

Mr Vata says he is also experimenting with making churros and is also looking to sell home made pies too.

"We want to do everything homemade basically," he said. 

Among the more unusual flavours on offer at the creamery is Sicilian blood orange sorbet which has proved so popular that it sold out earlier this week. 

Turkish delight ice cream is also on offer as well as more traditional flavours like salted caramel and double chocolate fudge. 

Mr Vata is not shying away from experimenting, however, and is looking at creating a new peach and jalapeno flavour soon. 

Ugur Vata owner of the Galley in Woodbridge has just opened a new ice cream parlour on Market Hill

The new business is employing a number of young people within the town and tries to source goods locally where he can.

"I am very passionate about supporting local businesses," said Mr Vata. 

"I also have incredible support. 

"I am trying to put the Market Hill in Woodbridge on the map.

"We've got a young, enthusiastic team and we are doing incredibly well."

