E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

First look inside impressive new centre in Sudbury to tease £9.5m plans

PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 09 March 2020

No 47 on Gainsborough Street is now open to the public. Picture: COURTESY OF GAINSBOROUGH'S HOUSE

No 47 on Gainsborough Street is now open to the public. Picture: COURTESY OF GAINSBOROUGH'S HOUSE

Archant

Work is under way on a £9.5million revamp of a popular Suffolk tourist attraction - and now a new centre has opened which reveals what people can expect.

The new information point has opened up adjacent to the Gainsborough's House museum. Picture: COURTESY OF GAINSBOROUGH'S HOUSEThe new information point has opened up adjacent to the Gainsborough's House museum. Picture: COURTESY OF GAINSBOROUGH'S HOUSE

Gainsborough's House in Sudbury shut for the first time in 61 years last October as a renovation costing £9.5million gets underway.

However, No. 47 on Gainsborough Street is now open as an information centre with staff on hand to answer queries about the redevelopment - as well as graphic wall displays, a timeline of the history of the house and a display of artefacts, alongside gifts and books.

The displays at No. 47 will begin with an in-depth look at the life of Cedric Lockwood Morris who died in 1982, an important figure in the story of East Anglian artists and a key figure in the future redeveloped Gainsborough's House.

The museum houses the largest single collection of Morris' artwork and as well as material relating to the East Anglian School of Painting and Drawing, which Morris founded with his partner Arthur Lett-Haines in 1937.

The information centre is manned by staff who will be regularly updated on the renovations to the Gainsborough's House museum. Picture: COURTESY OF GAINSBOROUGH'S HOUSEThe information centre is manned by staff who will be regularly updated on the renovations to the Gainsborough's House museum. Picture: COURTESY OF GAINSBOROUGH'S HOUSE

In 1961, Gainsborough's House opened by way of honouring the famous Sudbury painter Thomas Gainsborough, considered one of the most important British artists of the second half of the 18th century.

You may also want to watch:

The Grade I listed Georgian townhouse will be upgraded while construction of a new three-storey wing creating the largest gallery in Suffolk is carried out.

MORE: 'We are extremely honoured' - Contractors appointed for Gainsborough's House project

The information centre houses fascinating wall displays as well as gifts and books and much much more. Picture: COURTESY OF GAINSBOROUGH'S HOUSEThe information centre houses fascinating wall displays as well as gifts and books and much much more. Picture: COURTESY OF GAINSBOROUGH'S HOUSE

After years in the pipeline, work has begun in earnest and the contractors are creating purpose built galleries to be elegantly faced with local handmade bricks.

A new museum café will also be built overlooking the 18th century garden with its 400-year-old mulberry tree, which was alive when Gainsborough was a child.

Director of Gainsborough's House, Mark Bills, said 'I'm so pleased we can continue to engage with our visitors and supporters during closure.

'This can be a challenging time for a project and we are delighted that we are able to maintain a public face and keep everyone up to date with the progress of our project, which is so important to the town of Sudbury and to the region as a whole.

'We do hope that people will drop in and see us and continue to support Gainsborough's House.'

Most Read

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One new coronavirus case confirmed in the East of England

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Delays for drivers on A14 following collision

Police were called to the scene shortly before 7.30am Picture: JAMES BASS

North Stander: If football was a ‘normal’ business... Lambert should have no future at Ipswich Town

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured on the touchline. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village pub calls for ‘urgent’ community help after manager let go

Community run Duke of Marlborough pub in Somersham is calling for more volunteers after reluctantly making manager Kevin Long (second from right) redundant Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One new coronavirus case confirmed in the East of England

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Delays for drivers on A14 following collision

Police were called to the scene shortly before 7.30am Picture: JAMES BASS

North Stander: If football was a ‘normal’ business... Lambert should have no future at Ipswich Town

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured on the touchline. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village pub calls for ‘urgent’ community help after manager let go

Community run Duke of Marlborough pub in Somersham is calling for more volunteers after reluctantly making manager Kevin Long (second from right) redundant Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH shocking moment lorry overturns on A14 at Copdock

Dashcam footage captured the moment the lorry tipped onto its side at Copdock Interchange. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE/ARCHANT

Ipswich man charged with stealing puppy during alleged burglary

Taylor Cobald appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

One new coronavirus case confirmed in the East of England

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

‘I was dismayed to see brewery engulfed in flames’ - open letter by Griff Rhys Jones

Griff Rhys Jones, inset, is calling for action to protect buildings after the Fisons and Tolly Cobbold fires. Pictures: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHANT/SKY CAM EAST

Griff’s plea to protect heritage buildings following Tolly and Fisons fires

Griff Rhys Jones, inset, was horrified by news of the Tolly Cobbold fire. Pictures: SKY CAM EAST/SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24