Charity expansion creates new jobs for care workers

Staff provide support to people with brain injuries, strokes and neurological conditions Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK HEADWAY SUFFOLK

A Suffolk charity caring for people with brain injuries, strokes and neurological conditions is expanding its services into the Halesworth area.

The expansion will create several new jobs at Headway Suffolk, which supports people throughout the county.

The charity helps people with their recovery and rehabilitation by providing specialised one-to-one support in their homes, assisting with daily living skills and promoting greater independence.

Rehab staff provide care and support, including with domestic duties, medication, appointments and participation in leisure activities.

The new full and part-time vacancies will be available for people in Halesworth and the A12 corridor.

The charity said: "These are rewarding and motivating roles for staff with the right caring, respectful and hard-working qualities.

"A clean, manual driving licence is essential, with a NVQ level 2 diploma in health and social care, an advantage but not essential.

"The starting rate of pay is £8.70 per hour, with access to Headway's fleet of vehicles for business travel and many other benefits for working for one of the largest Headways in the country."

To find out more, call 01473 712225 or visit the website.