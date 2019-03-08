Sunshine and Showers

Charity expansion creates new jobs for care workers

PUBLISHED: 06:01 20 July 2019

Staff provide support to people with brain injuries, strokes and neurological conditions Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

HEADWAY SUFFOLK

A Suffolk charity caring for people with brain injuries, strokes and neurological conditions is expanding its services into the Halesworth area.

The expansion will create several new jobs at Headway Suffolk, which supports people throughout the county.

The charity helps people with their recovery and rehabilitation by providing specialised one-to-one support in their homes, assisting with daily living skills and promoting greater independence.

Rehab staff provide care and support, including with domestic duties, medication, appointments and participation in leisure activities.

The new full and part-time vacancies will be available for people in Halesworth and the A12 corridor.

The charity said: "These are rewarding and motivating roles for staff with the right caring, respectful and hard-working qualities.

"A clean, manual driving licence is essential, with a NVQ level 2 diploma in health and social care, an advantage but not essential.

"The starting rate of pay is £8.70 per hour, with access to Headway's fleet of vehicles for business travel and many other benefits for working for one of the largest Headways in the country."

To find out more, call 01473 712225 or visit the website.

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

