Seven new rapid Covid testing sites coming to Suffolk
Seven new Covid-19 rapid testing centres are opening across Suffolk within the next week — with plans for 16 further sites in the works.
The centres are for people who do not have symptoms of coronavirus and cannot work from home.
Suffolk County Council will operate the centres but they are being funded by the government.
The centres to open over the next week are:
- Brackenbury Sports Centre in Felixstowe on February 10
- Whitton Sports Centre in Ipswich on February 11
- Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket on February 12
- Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft on February 15
- Martlesham Community Hall in Martlesham on February 16
- The Pavilion in Mildenhall on February 17
- The Stevenson Centre in Sudbury on February 18
A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said: "It brings to 10 the total number of centres around the county using lateral flow testing to identify people who may have coronavirus but who do not have symptoms.
"One in three people with coronavirus do not have symptoms so regular testing is vital in breaking the chain of infection and keeping Suffolk safe.
"Suffolk County Council is also finalising with the government the opening of a further 16 smaller sites to serve rural communities.
"The centres are for anyone living or working in the towns and surrounding area who are unable to work from home."
Results from tests at the centres are given by text message within in an hour of the test.
Suffolk County Council are urging employers to get their staff to book regular tests at the centres.
Council bosses recommend people get tested twice a week, three to four days apart, as part of their weekly routine.
But, they say, anyone who receives a negative result needs to keep following social distancing guidance as they may only be in the early stages of developing the virus.
Anyone who is given a positive test will be told to self-isolate and advised on what to do next.
Appointments can be made here, or by calling 0333 772 6144.