Children’s author Andy Stanton to open school library

Top children's author Andy Stanton is to open a new library in his namesake Suffolk village, all thanks to a Tweet.

The writer of the Mr Gum books will be the star guest at Stanton Primary School in Stanton, near Bury St Edmunds, on June 6.

He agreed to come after headteacher Sue Chapman tweeted him inviting him to be their star guest.

"Seeing as he has the same name as the village I thought it would be worth a go and tweeted him," she said.

"He said yes, saying it was a tweet he couldn't ignore, and we are absolutely delighted he is coming as you can imagine."

The library at the school is re-opening after a £17,000 renovation following a major fundraising campaign.

It now stocks more than 5,000 books and the school has a big drive underway to encourage pupils to read for pleasure.