Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Children's author Andy Stanton to open school library

PUBLISHED: 07:30 23 May 2019

Children's author Andy Stanton Picture: PAUL MUSSO

Children's author Andy Stanton Picture: PAUL MUSSO

Paul Musso

Top children's author Andy Stanton is to open a new library in his namesake Suffolk village, all thanks to a Tweet.

The writer of the Mr Gum books will be the star guest at Stanton Primary School in Stanton, near Bury St Edmunds, on June 6.

He agreed to come after headteacher Sue Chapman tweeted him inviting him to be their star guest.

You may also want to watch:

"Seeing as he has the same name as the village I thought it would be worth a go and tweeted him," she said.

"He said yes, saying it was a tweet he couldn't ignore, and we are absolutely delighted he is coming as you can imagine."

The library at the school is re-opening after a £17,000 renovation following a major fundraising campaign.

It now stocks more than 5,000 books and the school has a big drive underway to encourage pupils to read for pleasure.

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for judicial review after changes agreed for £15m riverside development

Julian Wells of FW Properties, pictured left,said the building was too big for prospective buyers Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fire service respond to large blaze in Suffolk woodland

Fire fighters are battling a fire in a large area of woodland in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Display pays tribute to war hero

Fred Pawsey after completing his pilot training in the US Picture: SUBMITTED

Children’s author Andy Stanton to open school library

Children's author Andy Stanton Picture: PAUL MUSSO

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time they should wear it more – Everything you need to know about Ipswich Town’s new kits for 2018/19

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists