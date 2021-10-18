New library set to open on site of former middle school
Families in Needham Market will soon be able to step inside the town's new library, which is set to open early next month on the former site of the town's middle school.
Funded by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council, the new library will be more spacious than the current location and will also have bookable meeting rooms.
The building will have a designated children's area separate from the main library, complete with a sensory story wall, where little ones can snuggle up with their favourite books.
Jack Norman, property manager for Suffolk Libraries, said: "We're thrilled to be able to provide Needham Market with a library that has more space for events and activities.
"It will also be inside a building so historic within its community. Many members of the community may remember going to school there."
Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries added: “This will be the third new library to open in Suffolk this year. Local people will benefit from an improved home for the many wonders on offer inside Needham Market library."
Needham Market middle school closed in 2015, with Mid Suffolk District Council buying the site from Suffolk County Council in 2018.
Peter Gould, cabinet member for assets and investments at Mid Suffolk District Council, said: “The new library is part of our development of the former middle school site which will see 41 affordable homes delivered for the town.
“This latest development also supports our wider vision for Needham Market to be an attractive, successful and connected place for people to work and live in. We look forward to welcoming all to enjoy the new space when it officially opens later this year.”
The current library building on School Street will close on Friday, October 29, so that the team from Suffolk Libraries are given time to prepare for the move to their new building in Teachers Close.
Needham Market library customers will have the loan period of their books extended to account for the time the library will be closed. The new library is set to open on Tuesday, November 9, at 10am.