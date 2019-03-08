Video

Inside Woodbridge's newest destination shop and cafe

Sam Denny Hodson has created a brand new shop and cafe in Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

New Street Market has been causing excitement on social media...but what is it? We found out more.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ed and Abi Hopkins sell their fresh flowers, plants and bespoke garden furniture Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ed and Abi Hopkins sell their fresh flowers, plants and bespoke garden furniture Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It's been called a delicious slice of Paris, lauded by the former editor of Wallpaper (a global interiors magazine) as a go-to destination - its owner heralded a 'powerhouse'.

But, says New Street Market owner Sam Denny-Hodson, the interiors and fashion store/café is really the culmination of a lifelong dream.

The businesswoman and former PR bod and casting executive, who's lived in Suffolk for 16 years, has been hankering after the property that houses her lovely new boutique, for a decade.

"When it became available I realised I could make the shop of my dreams. Bull Ride (that's what the building's called) had been stabling for the local pub hundreds of years ago but in the last 20 years it's been an antique warehouse - the roof had holes in it! Now, people drive past and they slow down and say 'what is that?''. It's like a massive surprise in the middle of town."

Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Street Market is an extension of Sam's successful clothing brand Homespun, which creates ethical cashmere from her own herd of goats in Mongolia. She had previously had a shop on Market Hill, but says when she was able to buy Bull Ride she knew she could "finally create something really unique and give back to the town. It's not just a shop. It's somewhere to have a cup of coffee, or buy flowers, or look at homeware."

The space, which looks quite unlike anything else in the county, is a delightful pick and mix of what Sam considers the best of the best.

"At the front is Greenroom plants. They sell the most incredible array of fresh flowers from Thursday to Saturday, and beautiful garden furniture.

"We have our Homespun collection - the world's finest cashmere. And gorgeous, decorative pieces for the home sourced by Pascale - from fabulous ceramics, salad bowls and candles to baskets.

Whilst shopping you can sit and have delicious food from Leos Deli Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Whilst shopping you can sit and have delicious food from Leos Deli Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"At the back is a café/deli run by Mark from Leo's Deli in Framlingham. His food is so good I'm having breakfast lunch, tea and coffee there every day. There's something for everyone and every piece delights."

Mark Sholl of Leo's Deli said he's loving his new spot at New Street Market, where there's a fully-stocked deli counter and plethora of delicious plates and nibbles to choose from.

"I really really like delis," he says. "I think they are brilliant. I've been in Framlingham for 10 years now and have become a part of that community but I thought it was time to try somewhere else too. I knew Sam was looking for someone so I just said 'Oh, I'll do it'."

You may also want to watch:

A foodie paradise awaits. From the counter feast your eyes on scoops of gorgonzola, slaps of salty pecorino, melting tallegio, local fromage and classic British cheeses, which Mark says we should celebrate more. "I've got cheddars and red Leicester, all the old favourites because people have forgotten how good they are- they're too used to the supermarket versions! Cheese is going to be a big thing for us. Today we've got dolce gorgonzola which is being spooned from a big tub and put on a plate with fresh cherries. It's as if you're away on holiday in Italy. We've got a really good organic cheddar called Pitchfork. When the flat bottomed peaches are around, or local apples, we'll pair those with the cheese and some crackers. Perfect.

"We also have fresh salads every day and a menu with a slightly Goan influence. One the team worked all his life out in Goa then came here and trained in lots of swanky restaurants in London and ended up marrying someone from Suffolk - so we have that influence. And another great chef, Robbie, is really into foraging, preserving and pickling."

The menu sings with flavour. Turkish eggs with Aleppo butter, flatbreads, Greek yoghurt and nigella seeds. Sourdough with salt beef, pineapple sauerkraut and homemade dill pickle. Paper dosas with chutneys and turmeric salad. Prawn chilli fry in a brioche bun (classic Goan street food). And the New Street Market cheese sandwich, all gooey and scrumptious with its filling of hot runny cheese and fennel and red cabbage salad.

The sweet-toothed will be sated too by the daily deliveries of treats baked by Victoria of Rosa Farine Patisserie, whose cakes, slices and pastries Mark says are "amazing".

Whilst shopping you can sit and have delicious food from Leos Deli Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Whilst shopping you can sit and have delicious food from Leos Deli Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Recent confections have ranged from carrot cake with mascarpone frosting and homemade pecan caramel, to Turkish style coffee and date loaf, lemon sumac bars and caramel shortbread.

So far the community has rallied round to support the shop, and interest is growing daily on social media.

"What I love is this place is giving small entrepreneurs the chance to do something great for themselves," Sam adds. "My goal was to create a destination. Something people will travel to. I want the shop to grow with the town. I've chosen to devote my life to this!"

From September there will be a spa, run by Sarah Gregory at New Street Market.

The shop can be found at 70 New Street, Woodbridge and is open from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.