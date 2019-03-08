Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New lights should make Liverpool Street brighter but save on energy

PUBLISHED: 14:30 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 21 March 2019

The 30-year-old roof at Liverpool Street will be refurbished. Picture: ADAM PARKER/NETWORK RAIL

The 30-year-old roof at Liverpool Street will be refurbished. Picture: ADAM PARKER/NETWORK RAIL

Image protected in law by the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988. No reproduction or usage of image without express permiss

Refurbishment work at London’s Liverpool Street Station has started with the installation of 3,500 low-energy LED lights to cut the power consumption.

The station – which is Britain’s second busiest with 66 million passengers annually – now has LED lighting on the concourse and on all of its 18 platforms and other public areas.

The task to replace all the lights started in 2017 and it is estimated over 800,000 kWh will be saved each year.

Adam Thackeray, Network Rail’s works delivery manager at London Liverpool Street station, commented: “Network Rail is fully committed to reducing its carbon footprint.

“We decided to move to LED lighting at London Liverpool Street as its better for the environment, it saves energy, is cheaper and it improves the experience for passengers.”

Network Rail hopes this is the start of a major upgrade of the station over the next few years – cleaning and replacing much of its roof.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

O’Neill on season tickets, planning for League One and futures of Judge, Keane and Collins

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations watches on alongside the club's owner, Marcus Evans. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

Police said an air ambulance crew was called to the scene of a serious crash between Long Melford and Glemsford earlier today Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Human jawbone found near river

Lots of police officers have been seen in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex, after a human jawbone was discovered Picture: JASON EWING

Next step for Newmarket cinema as councillors agree funding for final business case

Left to right: Forest Heath cabinet members Andy Drummond, David Bowman, Lance Stanbury, Ruth Bowman and James Waters Picture: FOREST HEATH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Photographs capture rare super worm moon

The supermoon was captured on Wednesday March 20 in Bungay, Suffolk. Picture: TREVOR ROBERT PAGE

Stock Rods set to thrill at Foxhall this weekend

The stock rods compete for the English title at Foxhall on Saturday. Picture: CHRIS BERRY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists