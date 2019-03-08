New lights should make Liverpool Street brighter but save on energy

The 30-year-old roof at Liverpool Street will be refurbished. Picture: ADAM PARKER/NETWORK RAIL Image protected in law by the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988. No reproduction or usage of image without express permiss

Refurbishment work at London’s Liverpool Street Station has started with the installation of 3,500 low-energy LED lights to cut the power consumption.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The station – which is Britain’s second busiest with 66 million passengers annually – now has LED lighting on the concourse and on all of its 18 platforms and other public areas.

The task to replace all the lights started in 2017 and it is estimated over 800,000 kWh will be saved each year.

Adam Thackeray, Network Rail’s works delivery manager at London Liverpool Street station, commented: “Network Rail is fully committed to reducing its carbon footprint.

“We decided to move to LED lighting at London Liverpool Street as its better for the environment, it saves energy, is cheaper and it improves the experience for passengers.”

Network Rail hopes this is the start of a major upgrade of the station over the next few years – cleaning and replacing much of its roof.