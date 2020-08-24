E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fresh look for In Brief, the EADT’s newsletter delivered straight to your email

24 August, 2020 - 14:00
In Brief is the new and improved daily newsletter brought to you by the EADT brimming with all of your local news highlights.

Sign up to the EADT In Brief newsletter and every lunchtime we’ll bring you all the latest news and sport headlines from Suffolk - straight to your inbox.

We’ll also keep you up to date with all the latest what’s on information and things to do in the region.

In Brief also features the latest round-up of Ipswich Town news, along with the most read articles of the day.

Every Friday we’ll bring you a longer and more detailed version of the newsletter which will feature the following additions:

- A special message from the Editor talking about current events and news in the region

- A list of upcoming events for the next seven days

- Famous Suffolk birthdays coming up that week, and the opportunity for readers to submit their own or someone else’s birthday to appear on a specific newsletter.

