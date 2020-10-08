New cafe boasting seafood platters to open in riverside town

Victoria Northover is opening Moby Vic's in Stour Street as her first solo business venture after being inspired during lockdown.

A new cafe is set to open in Manningtree - with its speciality seafood platters already being pre-ordered by excited customers.

Moby Vic's will be selling seafood after owner Victoria realised there was a gap in the market. Platters are already being pre-ordered. Picture: VICTORIA NORTHOVER Moby Vic's will be selling seafood after owner Victoria realised there was a gap in the market. Platters are already being pre-ordered. Picture: VICTORIA NORTHOVER

Victoria Northover was inspired to open Moby Vic’s after realising there wasn’t anywhere in the riverside town which specialised in serving seafood.

The 33-year-old had originally planned on opening a seafood truck on The Walls alongside other burger and ice-cream vans, however she was unable to get a permit.

Fortunately, a premises in Stour Street had just become free to lease where popular cafe Scoffers had previously been located.

“When I moved to Manningtree I always wondered why there wasn’t a place you could get proper seafood,” Miss Northover said.

Moby Vic's is opening in Stour Street, Manningtree, on Saturday October 10. Picture: VICTORIA NORTHOVER Moby Vic's is opening in Stour Street, Manningtree, on Saturday October 10. Picture: VICTORIA NORTHOVER

“My partner and I heard the property in Stour Street was up for rent and thought we take the leap.”

Originally from Romford, this is Miss Northover’s first business venture having previously worked as a transport manager for 14 years.

Her partner Moby owns Moby’s Ink in Manningtree Highstreet and has been supporting her to get the cafe ready for the big day.

It is due to open this weekend on Saturday, October 10, with a selection of tasty foods for customers to try.

The seafood platters of dressed crab, prawns, mussels and more are sourced fresh directly from traders in Felixstowe and will be available on weekends.

According to Miss Northover, many customers have already pre-ordered the platters in advance of the opening which is exactly what she was hoping for.

As well as seafood the cafe will be serving traditional comfort food, including cooked breakfasts, bacon sandwiches, jacket potatoes, paninis and traditional pies with liquor in the future.

The owner added: “We didn’t want to dedicate the whole cafe to just seafood but we’ve had an amazing response so far with so many customers getting in touch about the platters.

“It’s great to hear there’s a gap in the market for us.”

The opening hours are 7am until 3pm, but may expanded in the future as Miss Northover hopes to offer more than just breakfast and lunch service.

The courtyard garden will also be in use, offering an outdoor seating area.