New level crossing coming to Manningtree during Easter weekend

Passengers aiming to use the trains over the Easter weekend will have to be prepared for disruption as Network Rail carries out engineering works - including replacing Manningtree level crossing.

Trains will be running to Liverpool Street over the bank holiday - but buses will replace trains between Ipswich and Colchester on Easter Sunday and Monday while the level crossing is rebuilt to improve safety.

In a separate development the line between Lowestoft and Norwich will also be closed on the Sunday and Monday as work continues on its major upgrade.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail's managing director for Anglia, said: "We will be working around the clock to deliver crucial upgrades and renewals across the region to deliver a more reliable and efficient rail service for passengers.

"We have chosen to carry out this work at the quieter Easter period to minimise disruption, however those who are planning to travel are advised to check how their journey will be affected."

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: "We're very sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers by these works, but it is essential that Network Rail maintains and upgrades our railway to improve reliability.

"We will make sure that people are able to complete their journeys, even if it is partly by bus."

The Easter work comes as Network Rail nears completion of the track replacement work at Maryland near Stratford which has meant there have been no through trains to London most weekends this year. That work should be completed by the middle of April.

It has also completed the resignalling of the lines between Norwich and Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

In the meantime Greater Anglia has introduced a third new Intercity train on the main line between London and East Anglia and is hoping to get a fourth on track very soon.

It is hoping to introduce all 10 trains on the route by the end of this month which is the government's deadline to phase out the existing Intercity trains because they do not comply with the Disability Discrimination Act and have to be replace by carriages with automatic - and wider - doors