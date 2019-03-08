Sunshine and Showers

Second time round for new mayor of Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 16:57 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 17 May 2019

New mayor of Sudbury Robert Spivey, right, with his deputy Jack Owen Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

New mayor of Sudbury Robert Spivey, right, with his deputy Jack Owen Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

Sudbury has a new first citizen with the appointment of Robert Spivey as mayor - his second time in the role.

He was chosen by fellow members of Sudbury Town Council having served as deputy in the last year to outgoing mayor Sue Ayres.

It is his second time in the role, having served previously as mayor in 2014-15.

"I am very honoured my fellow councillors want me in the job in again," he said.

His agenda will include relieving traffic congestion and maintaining free parking in the town. He also hopes to make progress in implementing the Vision for Sudbury business plan.

"It will mean working in partnership with Babergh District Council and Suffolk County Council and we need to make sure that we make our voice heard on things," he said.

Robert's charities will be Sudbury Citizens Advice Bureau and Success after Stroke. His deputy mayor is Jack Owen, who served as mayor in 2012 and 2015.

