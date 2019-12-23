Quirky new gym opens in converted cow shed

Mint Fitness has opened a new gym in Reydon, Southwold. Pictured are owners Becky and Henry Anderson during a spin class. Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

A revamped farm building is now the "prettiest cow shed of them all" after being converted into a quirky multi-purpose gym - where even bands play live music.

Mint Fitness has opened a new gym in Reydon, Southwold. Pictured is guitarist Ant McAndrew performing in the gym. Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY Mint Fitness has opened a new gym in Reydon, Southwold. Pictured is guitarist Ant McAndrew performing in the gym. Picture: BOB FOYERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Mint Fitness has built a strong community of gym-goers since taking over a former tractor shed in Kings Field, Aldeburgh in 2015, with its unusually-named fitness classes including core blimey, aerial yoga and mojito cycle.

Owners Becky and Henry Anderson have long wanted to open a gym in Southwold to cater for demand there, saying they "searched and searched the Suffolk coast for a second Minty venue over a couple of years".

Mrs Anderson added: "People were saying they wished they had something like this in Southwold."

After various setbacks, the pair said they "finally struck gold" when Bella and David Hall have them the go ahead to take over an old cow shed at Old Hall Farm in Reydon - the same location as Southwold's Maize Maze.

They have spent thousands of pounds converting it into a gym which has an "all-singing, all-dancing classroom", a main gym workout area, disco lights, a double podium and even bike-themed chandeliers made by Mr Anderson himself.

"Our second venue is an old cow shed but it's now the prettiest cow shed of all!" said Mrs Anderson, who opened the site three weeks ago.

"Our fantastic new, small but perfectly formed gym is complete with all the equipment you need for strength, cardiovascular and core training.

"We have 17 sparkling bikes ready to take you for the silent disco spin of your life."

She told customers: "We're beyond excited and we are totally ready to cater for you.

"We are so grateful to have this opportunity and can't wait to share our expertise and exclusive classes with everyone - all bodies, all souls are more than welcome here."

Mrs Anderson, who has worked in the fitness industry for more than 20 years, said the gym is heavily based around spin cycling - adding: "I'm in love with spin."

However she said: "Mint Fitness is all about anyone being able to come in and do something.

"They might be a little bit apprehensive about coming to a gym, but there is something here for everyone."

A key part of Mint Fitness' ethos is that people are able to do what they feel able to, going away feeling better about themselves and wanting to come back.

One of its quirkiest feature is a podium where once a month local bands play live music while members work out, giving a great opportunity for local musicians to showcase their talents.

As well as memberships from £35 a month, people can also buy 10 credits for £60 for more ad hoc use.

People are asked to book classes and visits to the gym in advance on Mint Fitness' website.