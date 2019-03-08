Secondary school opens new games facility

Representatives from Seckford Education Trust and the school officially opened the facility on Friday, April 5 Picture: IXWORTH FREE SCHOOL Archant

A secondary school near Bury St Edmunds opened its new all-weather sports court last week.

The new MUGA at Ixworth Free School Picture: IXWORTH FREE SCHOOL The new MUGA at Ixworth Free School Picture: IXWORTH FREE SCHOOL

Ixworth Free School unveiled its new Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) on Friday, April 5, which received a £65,000 Garfield Weston Foundation grant from the charity’s 60th anniversary fund.

Representatives from Seckford Education Trust and the school officially opened the facility and headteacher Mark Barrow unveiled a plaque acknowledging the support from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

The facility will act as a central hub for sporting activity in the village, with the MUGA open for use by community groups and local primary schools.

Mr Barrow said: “I am pleased to have opened this wonderful new facility that will enhance sporting options for our students and local groups.

“It was fantastic to welcome members of the local community to see the court and to thank Garfield Weston Foundation whose grant made this possible.”