Plans for new Needham Market skatepark unveiled
It is hoped that work on a new multi use games area in Needham Market will start in early 2022, with the creation of a new skatepark and two children's play areas to follow shortly afterwards.
The skatepark, which is hoped will open next year, has been part-funded by various community fundraising initiatives, will be built in Crowley Park.
Paul Staddon, chairman of the Needham Market skatepark project, said he hopes the new skatepark, play areas and games area will be an "amazing area for the community".
He said: "Our mission statement was to build a skatepark and we are doing it for the whole community, we encompass all ages, it should never be for one age group.
"It all started four years ago with a group of parents trying to do the right thing for the community and it has grown from there.
"It is a massive, huge relief that we are nearly there, we lost 14 months of momentum due to Covid which put us back unfortunately."
He added: "It is going to be fantastic to have that opening day, I can't wait for that, it will be absolutely amazing to see the kids on it."
Speaking about the importance of families enjoying physical activity outdoors Mr Staddon said: "It's great for children's mental health and it is absolutely key and important we promote that.
"Hence why we have been working people like The Mix in Stowmarket who are quite close to children's wellbeing."
Fundraising for the skatepark which has taken part in the community has to-date raised £400,000 for the project with Mr Staddon expressing his gratitude to those that have done their bit.
The money will also hopefully be supplemented from funding from Sports England.
The recent scarecrow trail in Needham Market, which took place over October half term added £1,105 to the community fundraising total.
In the Needham Market Scarecrow Festival Facebook group organiser Chloe Land said: "This is absolutely amazing, thank you to everyone who has taken part, made scarecrows, donated and visited our lovely scarecrows.
"As a community we have done this and you should all be very proud."