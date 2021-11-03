Plans for the new skatepark, children's play area and multi use games area which are to be built at Crowley Park in Needham Market - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS/Wicksteed Parks

It is hoped that work on a new multi use games area in Needham Market will start in early 2022, with the creation of a new skatepark and two children's play areas to follow shortly afterwards.

The skatepark, which is hoped will open next year, has been part-funded by various community fundraising initiatives, will be built in Crowley Park.

The committee behind the skatepark project in Needham Market are currently waiting for planning permission for lights which will mean the skatepark can be used by children after school in the winter months - Credit: Gravity Skateparks

Paul Staddon, chairman of the Needham Market skatepark project, said he hopes the new skatepark, play areas and games area will be an "amazing area for the community".

He said: "Our mission statement was to build a skatepark and we are doing it for the whole community, we encompass all ages, it should never be for one age group.

"It all started four years ago with a group of parents trying to do the right thing for the community and it has grown from there.

The new skatepark, multi-use games area and two children's play areas will be built at Crowley Park in Needham Market - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

"It is a massive, huge relief that we are nearly there, we lost 14 months of momentum due to Covid which put us back unfortunately."

He added: "It is going to be fantastic to have that opening day, I can't wait for that, it will be absolutely amazing to see the kids on it."

Speaking about the importance of families enjoying physical activity outdoors Mr Staddon said: "It's great for children's mental health and it is absolutely key and important we promote that.

"Hence why we have been working people like The Mix in Stowmarket who are quite close to children's wellbeing."

Fundraising for the skatepark which has taken part in the community has to-date raised £400,000 for the project with Mr Staddon expressing his gratitude to those that have done their bit.

The new layout planned for Crowley Park in Needham Market - Credit: Wicksteed Parks

The money will also hopefully be supplemented from funding from Sports England.

The recent scarecrow trail in Needham Market, which took place over October half term added £1,105 to the community fundraising total.

A Multi Use Games Area will also be built at Crowley Park in Needham Market, people will be able to play various sports including netball and basketball - Credit: Wicksteed Parks

In the Needham Market Scarecrow Festival Facebook group organiser Chloe Land said: "This is absolutely amazing, thank you to everyone who has taken part, made scarecrows, donated and visited our lovely scarecrows.

"As a community we have done this and you should all be very proud."

Scarecrows in Needham Market PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND











