‘The James Paget has a strong track record’: New role for former chief executive
PUBLISHED: 16:51 28 January 2019
Archant
A former housing association chief executive is “looking forward” to his next challenge – after joining the board of directors at the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Stephen Javes, from Lowestoft, has been appointed by the trust’s council of governors as a non executive director.
He joins the board after 27 years as chief executive of Orwell Housing Group.
Mr Javes, 62, said: “The James Paget has a strong track record of providing quality services to patients, as evidenced by its third ‘good’ rating in succession from the Care Quality Commission.
“Importantly, the Trust is ambitious and I am looking forward to the challenge of helping develop sustainable and effective services, in partnership with our health and social care partners.”
Mr Javes was appointed for a three-year term of office and trust chairman Anna Davidson said: “Stephen brings with him a wealth of experience which will really help us as we continue our journey of continuous improvement for both our patients and staff.”