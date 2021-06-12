Published: 4:33 PM June 12, 2021

Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

What a view! Clacton pier's observation wheel has opened to the public - with visitors able to get stunning perspectives of the Essex coastline from above.

The 33-metre high wheel was given the go-ahead by Tendring District Council planners this month - and organisers wasted no time, with construction of the wheel starting on Tuesday, June 8.

Within just days, it was fully operational - and welcomed its first riders on Saturday.

The attraction at the seaside pier, which marks its 150th anniversary this year, will now be open seven days a week.

The wheel can hold up to 144 people at a time - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The wheel boasts 24 cars and can take up to 144 guests at one time.

Ruta Budiene and Rolandas Mickevicius enjoying a day out in Clacton - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The wheel will be in operation from 9am to 10pm daily, costing £3 per person.

The 33-metre-high wheel welcomed its first visitors today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pier director Billy Ball said he was "delighted" to see the project move forward – with the Looping Star roller coaster also hoped to open soon.

“This will be a community wheel which we will also use as a focus for fundraising activities for charity," he added.

It is £3 per person to take a trip on the new observation wheel - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“We have been waiting for some time to be able to introduce this new attraction, which is all part of our plans to celebrate our 150th birthday, and that of the town.

“Along with the new Looping Star rollercoaster, it will provide our visitors with two major new rides this summer which will enhance our offer and they represent a significant investment on our part.

“We received planning permission at the end of last week and we are wasting no time in putting the wheel up.

“The council’s planning department came to the conclusion that the structure will not harm the significance of the Clacton Seafront Conservation Area or nearby heritage assets and would benefit tourism."

A new shellfish and seafood unit for Tubby Isaacs will also be returning to the forecourt later this month, once it has been completed.