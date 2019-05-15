Partly Cloudy

New pebble path unveiled at Suffolk primary school

15 May, 2019 - 09:38
Pupils designed the pebble path at Houldsworth Valley Primary School Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Archant

A new eye-catching pathway designed by pupils to welcome visitors to a Suffolk primary school has been unveiled.

The new pebble pathway at Houldsworth Valley Primary School in Newmarket Picture: GOODERHAM PRThe new pebble pathway at Houldsworth Valley Primary School in Newmarket Picture: GOODERHAM PR

The multi-coloured pebble path at Houldsworth Valley Primary School in Newmarket has been completed after pupils showcased their creative talents.

Lisa Tweed, headteacher, said she was delighted with the outcome and the thoughtfulness shown by pupils.

"We asked all our children to use their artistic talents to create their own stone and personalise it with their own message," she said.

"It was a great chance for them to be creative and we are delighted with how bright and amazing the path looks."

The pebble path comes as part of the school's work to become a Unicef Rights Respecting School.

The award recognises a school's achievement in putting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child into practice.

