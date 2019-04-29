Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New petition launched as villagers' fight against new homes continues

29 April, 2019 - 16:30
Villagers from Bures turned up in their numbers to hear the planning meeting at Endeavour House in Ipswich in July 2018 Picture: JOHN EVANS

Villagers from Bures turned up in their numbers to hear the planning meeting at Endeavour House in Ipswich in July 2018 Picture: JOHN EVANS

Archant

A new petition has been launched as a community continues its two-year fight against controversial homes.

The homes are being built on Cuckoo Hill Picture: JAMES FREWINThe homes are being built on Cuckoo Hill Picture: JAMES FREWIN

Villagers in Bures, near Sudbury, have been fighting the six-house development on Cuckoo Hill since October 2017 after a row over the height of the new homes.

Nearly 350 people have signed a petition opposing retrospective planning permission at the former slaughter house site in the Suffolk village after a long-running battle with developer The Stemar Group.

MORE: Residents 'hugely concerned' over retrospective planning applications for controversial village homes

Construction on the site first began in March 2017 and the development faced fierce criticism from residents when an independent survey, which was commissioned by villagers, found a height difference of 2.6 metres (8.5ft) from the original plans.

Babergh District Council upheld complaints regarding the height and the developer then submitted a retrospective planning application for the whole site.

This application was unanimously refused by Babergh's planning committee in July last year and officers at that time refused to split the decision into two separate plots.

The developer's appeal for the whole site is currently with the Planning Inspectorate.

Three further retrospective planning applications, for plots one to four of the development, will go before the council's committee this summer.

MORE: Concerns over height of new Bures homes raised in parliament by South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge

Clare Frewin, whose Grade II-listed house is overlooked by the development, started the petition against the retrospective applications and already 338 people have signed it.

You may also want to watch:

The online petition reads: “In July 2018, an application for retrospective planning permission was refused by the planning committee.

“Now three new applications for retrospective planning permission for plots one to four have been submitted.

“The new properties dominate the skyline and overshadow original houses and gardens intruding on residents' privacy.

“We ask Babergh District Council planning committee to stick to the decision made in 2018 and refuse retrospective planning permission for the site.”

Residents are concerned about the height of six homes in Bures Picture: JAMES FREWINResidents are concerned about the height of six homes in Bures Picture: JAMES FREWIN

Speaking at the beginning of the month, a spokesman for Babergh said: “The applications will go through the formal planning process, including public consultation, before being taken to members of our planning committee to be judged on their merits.”

MORE: Community celebrates after retrospective planning application is refused by council

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Where are the most haunted places in Suffolk?

St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds at twilight. Alleged home of the Grey Lady ghost. In the 1970s, for instance, a girl walking through the churchyard 'saw a hunched figure of an elderly lady in a long black dress and dark grey shawl by one of the graves who seemed to be there one second and inexplicably gone the next', says Ruth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Where are the most haunted places in Suffolk?

St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds at twilight. Alleged home of the Grey Lady ghost. In the 1970s, for instance, a girl walking through the churchyard 'saw a hunched figure of an elderly lady in a long black dress and dark grey shawl by one of the graves who seemed to be there one second and inexplicably gone the next', says Ruth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family of late footballer host memorial match for charity

90th Birthday celebrations for Bungay Town Football Club. Former players from over the years gather to watch the 1st team play Poringland Wanderers , their first ever opponents 90 years ago. Current player Aiden Lowe, 21, with former player Reg Brinded, 91.

London Marathon: club runners from Suffolk and Essex dazzle on the London streets

Lewis Sullivan, of Saint Edmund Pacers, pictured after finishing 11th in the under-15 boys' race at the London Mini Marathon. The top 10 were all older than him.

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

‘The real trophy is getting kids into the first team’ - Lambert and Taylor on progress of Under 23s

Kai Brown, Idris El Mizouni and Corrie Ndaba have signed professional deals with Ipswich Towm and are looking to make it in the first team. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists