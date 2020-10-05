Exciting plans for fire-hit Suffolk pub spelled out, seven years after blaze

Hoardings get painted outside the George Pub in Wickham Market Picture: GEORGE COMMUNITY PUB Archant

Plans are moving forward to bring back a Wickham Market pub which was devastated by fire seven years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the public look over the new plans a few weeks ago Picture: GEORGE COMMUNITY PUB Members of the public look over the new plans a few weeks ago Picture: GEORGE COMMUNITY PUB

The Grade II listed George Pub was hit by a serious fire in 2013 which destroyed most of the building.

In 2018, it was purchased by the community which has been leading its restoration.

Now, two years on The George Community Pub committee have been able to release plans of what they hope the inside of the building will look like for the first time.

The new plans show large restaurant, bar and lounge spaces as well as a brand new kitchen.

Ground clearance underway at the George Pub in Wickham Market Picture: GEORGE COMMUNITY PUB Ground clearance underway at the George Pub in Wickham Market Picture: GEORGE COMMUNITY PUB

Upstairs there will be a number of spaces for community use as well as a balcony area for customers. A beer garden will also be created.

Concept plans for the renovation and rebuilding programme were available to view by the pub’s shareholders back in August under coronavirus restrictions.

The comments made at the meetings were taken into account and were used to help formalise the final designs.

Bill Wolfe-Evans chairman of the George pub committee said: “The event was a huge success, the public were able to see our vision for a new George, turning it into a warm, welcoming community pub in the heart of the village that everyone wants.

You may also want to watch:

“It is the last pub standing, the building is historically important and we are determined to restore it for the benefit of generations to come”.

Work to bring the pub back into use has been continuing despite the coronavirus outbreak.

In July, volunteers formed working parties to clear seven years of growth and debris from the garden of the property.

A 35m hoarding was also erected around the outside of the structure which will eventually tell the story of the George; both its history and its future.

After winning some funding from the National Lottery last year the pub are now looking to apply for a second round of funding and are looking for support to close a funding gap to move to this next stage.

It is hoped that the George will finally be able to re-open its doors to customers in 2023.

For more information about supporting the pub you can visit its website www.wmgeorge.co.uk.

MORE: ‘By George we did it!’ Fire-ravaged pub wins funding to start rebuild project